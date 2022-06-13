Motion Sensor Market Size estimated at US$ 10.4 Billion by 2031, TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The motion sensor market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Increasing applications of motion sensors in the automotive industry is creating ample growth opportunities in the motion sensor market. Emerging technology roadmap of motion sensors in airbag deployment systems, advanced driver assistance systems, and safety of new-age vehicles is anticipated to open lucrative avenues in the motion sensor market.



Exponential demand for motion sensors in AR, VR, and MR for entertainment, fitness, industrial control, and smart homes among others for applications such as 3D cinema headsets, virtual car showrooms, visualization of construction projects, smart wearables, gaming devices, and robots stimulates the motion sensor market.

Europe held a key share of the motion sensor market in the recent past and is anticipated to stay at the fore during the forecast period. Extensive applications of motion sensors in consumer electronics underscores growth of motion sensor market in the region.

Motion Sensor Market – Key findings of the Report

Rise in penetration of motion sensors in smartphones/tablets for sharp pictures and secure videos with high precision and low latency to open new revenue streams in motion sensor market

Substantial increase in demand for smart wearables such as smart watches, smart clothes, and smart wristbands that are used for fitness, calorie counting, and activity recognition influences growth of motion sensor market

Demand for motion sensors in robotics and smart helpers to find limits of a room, chart path for productive cleaning, and automatically put back to its charging station during battery discharge creates ample opportunities in motion sensor market





Functional ability of motion sensors in gaming to identify and record gesture control, and real-time motion tracking, orientation, tilt detection, balance, and flight control for improved fun and entertainment strengthens installation in gaming devices





Specific purpose motion sensors are anticipated to witness substantial demand in automated doors in malls, commercial spaces, and home automation to detect people and objects via small vibrations





Significance of motion acceleration sensor within smart home security systems helps to differentiate between critical situations and false alarms before raising an alert





Reliability of precise motion and environmental sensor data allows to remotely control indoor climate systems via smartphones or via home automation control methodologies





Superior functionality of inbuilt motion sensors of auto-dimming and dusk to dawn features in smart light translates into significant electricity savings in day-to-day life. For instance, universal dimmer sensor reduces the number of individual devices required to control lighting in residential environment





Significant role of industrial motion sensors in machine automation provides ample opportunities in motion sensor market. Sensors deliver information about products during manufacturing, provide updates about condition of equipment and machinery, and help guide maintenance to reduce downtime. Key types of motion sensors for industrial applications include accelerometers, inclinometers, and Time-of-Flight sensors.





Critical application of motion sensors in hi-tech factories for predictive maintenance, inertial navigation, self-balancing robots, and increased need for accuracy of wheel encoders among others creates ample opportunities in motion sensor market



Motion Sensor Market – Growth Drivers

Significant demand for motion sensors from automotive and consumer electronics industries fuels the growth of motion sensors market





Increasing applications of motion sensor in AR, VR, and MR for an immersive entertainment experience provides impetus to motion sensor market



Motion Sensor Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the motion sensor market are;

Analog Devices Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Microchip Technology Inc.

Invensense Inc.

Kionix Inc.

TE Connectivity

ST Microelectronics

Allterco JSCo

Honeywell International Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Memsic Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Sensata Technologies



The motion sensor market is segmented as follows;

Motion Sensor Market, by Product Type

MEMS Magnotometer

MEMS Gyroscope

MEMS Accelerometer

Sensor Combos

Motion Sensor Market, by Technology

Microwave Sensor

Tomographic Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared Motion Sensor

Motion Sensor Market, by Application

Robotics

Wearable

AR/VR/MR

Smart Remotes

Motion Sensor Market, by End-use Industry

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial



Motion Sensor Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



