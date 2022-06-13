WISeKey to Participate in the "Digital Assets: Exploring the Metaverse & Crypto Assets" Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, June 23

Geneva – June 13, 2022 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (("WISeKey, NASDAQ:WKEY), a leading global Semi-conductor, AI and IoT company, today announced that its CEO, Carlos Moreira is scheduled to participate at the "Digital Assets: Exploring the Metaverse & Crypto Assets Conference" presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, June 23, 2022. WISeKey will be participating on the "NFT – Platforms" panel scheduled for 1:00 pm ET.

Investors interested to schedule a one-on-one virtual meeting with management, can send an email to Investor Relations at lcati@equityny.com.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member. Conference agenda and registration details can be found here.

The "Digital Assets: Exploring the Metaverse & Crypto Assets" event will consist of virtual panels with executive management from several public and private companies, moderated by Maxim Group Research Analysts. Areas of focus include: the impact of rising rates on the value of bitcoin, NFTs, and other digital assets, future market opportunities and development around collectables and gaming, emerging regulation around crypto assets and trading, as well as the application of NFTs and the metaverse to personal identity.

WISekey will be giving an update on its new WISe.ART 2.1 NFT Marketplace version that it is fully operational and includes new features providing art collectors and artists a secure marketplace and platform where NFT buyers and sellers can easily connect their crypto wallets to instantly purchase or list their NFTs for sale. The new design of the WISe.Art 2.1 platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams, if relevant.

The NFT tokenization uses the WISeKey registered patent application, "System and Method for Providing Persistent Authenticatable NFT" in the USA. With this method, NFTs have increased in value and will hold their long-term value.

NFTs and the platform are secured by WISeKey's own security technology enabling the protection of physical objects as well as digital assets in a safe end-to-end process. Smart contracts and physical contracts can be included in the NFTs to describe the usage rights of the NFT buyer, including monetization of their collection. It also allows the original creator to potentially participate in future royalties. This option creates new funding opportunities for artists with large collections, as well as sophisticated ways for a better appreciation of their work.

WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative "hands-free" secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WISeID suite of mobile applications without even having to type any passwords.

Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.

Panel Topics

10:00 a.m. ET – Exchanges Platform

11:00 a.m. ET – Mining

12:00 p.m. ET – Gaming & Metaverse

1:00 p.m. ET – NFTs Platform

2:00 p.m. ET – NFTs Creative





About WISeKey

WISeKey WKEYWIHN)) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



