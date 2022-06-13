Sexual Wellness Market in India to Reach $2.09 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India sexual wellness market generated $1.15 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.09 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in the number of consumers shopping online owing to availability of different product options and price comparisons and surge in awareness about sexual wellness products drive the growth of the India sexual wellness market. However, hectic & busy schedules and issues such as stress, hormonal, and aging restrain the market growth. Contrarily, increase in popularity of wellness products such as sex toys, delay sprays, and sex enhancement supplements among young couples presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of various product types stopped completely or partially due to lockdown restrictions, shortage of raw materials, and disruptions in supply chain. However, the daily operations got back on track post-lockdown.

In addition, the sales volume reduced considerably due to closure of specialty stores and hypermarkets/supermarkets during the lockdown. However, the sales volume through online channels increased considerably with preference of couples for this distribution channel.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the India Sexual Wellness Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16585?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the India sexual wellness market based on product type, end user, and distribution channel.

Based on product type, the sex toys segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, the cream segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the men segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2030. However, the LGBT community segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16585

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, the specialty stores segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the India sexual wellness market analyzed in the research include Adam and Eve Stores, Bleu, Bijoux Indiscrets, CC Wellness LLC, California Exotic Novelties, LLC, Lovetreats, Cupid Limited, Kamasutra, HLL Lifecare Limited, and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16585

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com