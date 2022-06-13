New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chromatography Reagents Market By Type ; By Mobile Phase ; By Separation Mechanism ; By End Users ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191785/?utm_source=GNW

The mobile phase may be a gas or liquid while the stationary phase is either solid or liquid. Chromatography includes identification, separation, and examination of diverse chemical species, varying from simple metal ions to compounds of complex molecular structure. Chromatography reagents are used in various applications in biological and chemical fields. In biochemical research chromatography reagents are primarily used for the separation and identification of chemical compounds. In the petroleum industry, they are utilized to analyze complex mixtures of hydrocarbon.



Global Chromatography Reagents Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 7.78% in 2030.

Global Chromatography Reagents market to surpass USD 11.85 billion by 2030 from USD 5.6 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 7.78% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Global Chromatography Reagents market is estimated to grow due to its growing demand in the Pharmaceutical and Food and Beverage Testing industry. Also, the rise in the application of the Chromatography technique in proteomics, genomics, and metabolomics medicine is projected to boost the market in the coming period.



In May 2020 Thermo Fisher Scientific announced to expand its capacity for viral vector development and manufacturing services with the construction of a new commercial manufacturing site in Plainville.



In March 2017 Avantor acquired VWR Corporation so that it can achieve high-growth in the biopharma, industrial, and applied research sectors



Adsorption Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Chromatography Reagents market is segmented by separation mechanism into adsorption, partition, ion exchange, size exclusion, affinity, and others. The adsorption segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Adsorption chromatography is a chromatography that uses a mobile phase which is either in liquid or gaseous form. The mobile phase is adsorbed at the surface of the support, which also acts as a stationary phase. it involves the analytical separation of a chemical mixture depends on the interaction of the adsorbate with the adsorbent. Higher adoption of adsorption as a separation mechanism in a wide range of industries is a key factor driving the growth of this market.



Pharmaceutical testing Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Chromatography Reagents market is distributed by end-users into pharmaceutical testing, biopharma-biotech applications, cosmeceutical applications, environmental testing, food and beverage testing, petrochemical analysis, forensic testing, clinical testing, research and academic applications, and others. The pharmaceutical testing Segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020 on account of the rising demand for Chromatography Reagents in this sector. Chromatography Reagents are used in various stages of drug discovery and development as well as in the manufacturing of biological products, drug stability testing, and quantitative and qualitative pharmaceutical analysis. Besides, accessibility to government and corporate funds for biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and stringent regulatory guidelines for the development of drugs are the key factors driving the global chromatography reagents market.



Growing Demand from Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are gradually adopting chromatography for protein separation and identification during drug discovery and development. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing extensively in research to come up with innovative protein-related products to meet the demands of the healthcare sector. The growing investment in pharmaceuticals is propelling the adoption of the chromatography technique. This is in turn is boosting the demand for chromatography reagents across the globe.



Increasing Application of Chromatography in Proteomics

Chromatography is considered a preferred separation technique in the field of proteomics. Proteomics is an effective tool to reduce the gap between the understanding of genome sequence and cellular behavior due to which it is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. Additionally, mounting R&D expenditure on proteomics and the rising purchasing power of research organizations is projected to drive the growth of global chromatography reagents.



Lack of Skills and Knowledge

The use of the chromatography technique requires skills and knowledge. With the several technological innovations and advancements, the need for skilled professionals is increasing who can manage the chromatography equipment efficiently.



Agilent technologies



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merk Group

Sigma-Aldrich

Avantor Performance Materials

Waters Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Regis Technologies

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Loba Chemie

Other Prominent Players



Global Chromatography Reagents market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA. Global Chromatography Reagents market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. North America will continue to dominate the global Chromatography Reagents market due to the rising adoption of chromatography techniques in various industries majorly in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Besides, the rise in the aging population coupled with increasing critical diseases in this region has increased R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry for drug discovery. These factors are estimated to bolster the Chromatography Reagents market in the region in the coming years.



.Global Chromatography Reagents market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

By Product Type

Silylation reagents,

Alkylation and esterification reagents

Acylation reagents

Ion-pairing reagents

solvents

Buffers

Others

By Mobile Phase

Gas chromatography reagents

Liquid chromatography reagents

Supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC) reagents

By Separation Mechanism

Adsorption, Partition

Ion Exchange

Size Exclusion

Affinity

Others

By End-User

Pharmaceutical testing

Biopharma-Biotech Applications

Cosmeceutical Applications

Environmental Testing

Food and Beverage Testing

Petrochemical Analysis

Forensic Testing

Clinical Testing,

Research Academic Application

Others

