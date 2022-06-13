MEDIA ADVISORY** **INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE**

Washington, D.C., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT: UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host the UNITE 2022 Conference in Atlanta. The conference will feature speakers and attendees from across the higher education spectrum, including HBCUs and PBIs, with the goal to build connections and transform institutions. UNCF is in the unique position to centralize and elevate the messages that will come out of the conference – Black colleges and universities uniting around a comprehensive strategy of institutional transformation and continuous improvement.

"We see tremendous value in every Black college and university. HBCUs and PBIs are ready to showcase their transformative impact and build on the long overdue investments made in the past few years," said UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael Lomax.

With over 500 participants in attendance, there are also several national leaders in Black higher education speaking during the conference, such as:

Jim Shelton , Chief Investment Partner at Blue Meridian

, Chief Investment Partner at Blue Meridian Melonie Parker , Chief Diversity Officer at Google

, Chief Diversity Officer at Google Byna Elliott, Managing Director and Head of Advancing Black

Additional information on the conference, including the full agenda, can be found at www.uncfunite.org.

WHY: The theme for the conference "Delivering on the Promise of Black Higher Education," will focus the event around the increased investments in HBCUs through the pandemic and how UNCF and its partners have maximized them to improve operational effectiveness and accelerate innovation at those institutions.

WHEN & WHERE: June 12 – 16 | Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway, Atlanta, GA

PR CONTACT: Monique LeNoir, monique.lenoir@uncf.org, 202.810.0231

