MEDIA ADVISORY** **INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE**

WHAT: UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host the UNITE 2022 Conference in Atlanta. The conference will feature speakers and attendees from across the higher education spectrum, including HBCUs and PBIs, with the goal to build connections and transform institutions. UNCF is in the unique position to centralize and elevate the messages that will come out of the conference – Black colleges and universities uniting around a comprehensive strategy of institutional transformation and continuous improvement.
"We see tremendous value in every Black college and university. HBCUs and PBIs are ready to showcase their transformative impact and build on the long overdue investments made in the past few years," said UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael Lomax.
With over 500 participants in attendance, there are also several national leaders in Black higher education speaking during the conference, such as:
- Jim Shelton, Chief Investment Partner at Blue Meridian
- Melonie Parker, Chief Diversity Officer at Google
- Byna Elliott, Managing Director and Head of Advancing Black
Additional information on the conference, including the full agenda, can be found at www.uncfunite.org.
WHY: The theme for the conference "Delivering on the Promise of Black Higher Education," will focus the event around the increased investments in HBCUs through the pandemic and how UNCF and its partners have maximized them to improve operational effectiveness and accelerate innovation at those institutions.
WHEN & WHERE: June 12 – 16 | Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway, Atlanta, GA
PR CONTACT: Monique LeNoir, monique.lenoir@uncf.org, 202.810.0231
About UNCF
UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.
