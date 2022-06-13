Global Railway Maintenance Machinery Market Is Expected to Reach $7.23 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global railway maintenance machinery market was estimated at $3.63 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $7.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in government expenditure on construction of railway projects and rising number of railway electrification projects fuel the growth of the global railway maintenance machinery market. On the other hand, dearth of skilled staff, lack of reimbursement in developing countries, and high machine costs restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high technological innovation is projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the future.



Covid-19 scenario-

Prolonged lockdowns, ban on international trade, and disrupted services in the railway sector impacted the global railway maintenance machinery market negatively.

However, the global situation is being ameliorated at a slow and steady pace, and the market has almost recovered too.

The global railway maintenance machinery market report is analyzed across product type, application, sales type, and region. By product type, the tamping machinery segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The stabilizing machinery segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.



By application, the ballast track segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. At the same time, the non-ballast track segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

By region, Europe held the major share in 2020, generating around two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across LAMEA would register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030. The other two provinces discussed in the report include North America and LAMEA.



Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global railway maintenance machinery market report include System 7- Railsupport GmbH, Harsco Corporation, Coril Holdings Ltd (Loram Maintenance of Way, Inc)., MER MEC s.p.A., Geatech Group s.r.l., Sinara-Transport Machines Holding, China State Railway Group Co Ltd. (Gemac Engineering Machinery Co Ltd), Export von Bahnbaumaschinen, Gesellschaft m.b.H., China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC High- Tech Equipment Co. Ltd), Fluor Corporation (American Equipment Company, Inc), and Plasser & Theurer. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

