Gelatin market By Source ; By Material ; By Function ; By End Users ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

It is gummy when moist and brittle when dry. Gelatin holds various chemical, physical and functional properties such as crystallization control, water binding, film-forming, thickening, and emulsifying properties. It provides various health benefits due to its unique combination of amino acids including glycine, proline, glutamic acid, alanine, and others. It is primarily used as a gelling agent in food production, in a product like Jell-O' and gummy candy. Gelatin can also be consumed as a bone broth or as a supplement. Gelatin finds diversified application in numerous industries such as food, pharmaceutical, photographic, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and packaging industry.



Market Highlights

Global Gelatin Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 9.67% in 2030.

Global Gelatin market to surpass USD 7.83 billion by 2030 from USD 3.11 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.67% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The growing demand for gelatin in the drug industry, packaged food, and nutrient reinforcement is driving the growth of the gelatin market globally. A surging group of people suffering from chronic diseases is helping to bolster the gelatin market, owing to which medical advancement and healthcare infrastructure are adopting gelatin products and variants to make consumable drugs.



Recent Highlights in Global Gelatin Market

In, March 2018, Nitta Gelatin announced the launch of new pharmaceutical gelatin called DRG Gelatin. The product was designed exclusively to inhibit cross-linkage reactions and improve dissolution in the soft capsule application.



Global Gelatin Market: Segments

Porcine Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Gelatin market is segmented by source into Porcine, Bovine skin, Cattle bone, Fish & Poultry, and Others. The porcine segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Gelatin sourced from pig skin is rich in collagen proteins, which are considered to be more stable in comparison with gelatin from other sources. Besides pigskin is preferred over other sources due to its cheaper price.



Food and Beverage Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Gelatin market is distributed by End Users into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Photography, and Others. The food and Beverage Segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Gelatin is a rich source of protein to be utilized in functional & nutritional food & beverage products. It is widely used in bakeries and confectionaries, wine fining, meat products which are projected to proliferate the gelatin market in the coming years.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand in Food & Beverages Applications

With the rising per capita disposable income and the increasing awareness among consumers about nutritious and healthy diets, there is a rapid demand for energy drinks and processed food. This, in turn, is expected to stimulate the growth of the gelatin market. Additionally, gelatin is widely used as a texturizing and gelling agent in the food industry as it is free from preservatives or additives which may further boost the demand for gelatin in coming years.



Growing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry

In the pharmaceutical sector, Gelatin finds application in making hard and soft capsules, stabilizers for oil emulsions, glycerinated gelatin for suppositories. Various properties of gelatin such as a thickening agent in liquid dosage, sugar, or tablet coatings, are estimated to fuel the demand for gelatin in the market. Moreover, rising health-consciousness among consumers is escalating the demand for clean label products, which is anticipated to propel the gelatin market over the forecast years.



Restraint

Stringent Regulations on Use of Gelatin

Stringent regulations regarding the raw materials used in gelatin production which is meant for human consumption are expected to hamper the growth of the gelatin market. They should go through specific treatments to reduce the disease incidence among humans. These guidelines are likely to hinder the gelatin market in the near future.



Global Gelatin Market: Key Players

Gelita AG



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.



Rousselot SAS

Weishardt Group

Sterling Gelatin

Catalent Pharma Solutions

PB Gelatins

Roxor LLC

Nitta Gelatin Inc

Trobas Gelatine

Junca Gelatines

Sterling Biotech Group

Other Prominent Players



Global Gelatin Market: Regions

Global Gelatin market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA. The global Gelatin market in Europe held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. Europe will continue to dominate the global Gelatin market owing to the high demand for nutritional and functional food & beverage products coupled with the growing pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, the mounting demand for gelatin in the manufacturing of casings for meat is expected to drive market growth.



Global Gelatin market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

