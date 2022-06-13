Dray Alliance Reports 83% Dual Transaction Rate Year to Date in 2022, Outpacing Averages from Ports of LA and Long Beach by more than 30%

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dray Alliance today announced that 83.82% of the company's transactions at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach since January 1, 2022 have been dual transactions - when a driver returns an empty container in exchange for a full load at the same port terminal. This number outpaces averages reported by four terminals at these ports by over 30%, as 49.33% of transactions were reported as dual at these terminals, according to available data.
"By focusing on dual transactions, we are working with independent carriers to take strides to decongest ports, move containers at a more efficient clip and free up chassis to repeat the process again," said Steve Wen, Co-Founder and CEO, Dray Alliance. "It is essential now to find effective ways to clear the backlogs that persist at our ports. Inconsistent and inefficient port practices have been a pain point in our industry well before the pandemic, they were just exacerbated by the myriad of disruptions."
Available data from the Harbor Trucking Association (HTA) provided 198 data points since the start of 2022. According to this data Yusen Terminals, Inc.; Total Terminals International, LLC.; Everport Terminal Services and TraPac reported daily averages ranging from 27% to 81%.
"Solutions to the backlogs we face at the ports are simple on paper, but harder to execute when adding in the human layer," continued Wen. "Having this data from the HTA and these terminals provides us with the ability to set our carriers up for success when exchanging empty containers and taking full loads out to warehouses."
Dray Alliance provides carriers an opportunity to be their own dispatchers -- displaying loads ready for pickup on the company's mobile app and allowing drivers to select the load at their discretion. Carrier drivers are then directed to pick up an empty container from a warehouse yard, given a timeframe for port arrival and are more quickly moved through the queue at the terminal to receive a full container to dray out to a warehouse.
"We are like the ‘Doordash' of container delivery," concluded Wen. "But instead of just taking a full container to a warehouse - much like a driver takes a customer their food - we are able to also ‘take out the trash' and empower carriers to assist us in port decongestion through our dual transaction efforts."
Carriers are not the only ones benefiting from Dray Alliance's dual transaction rates. Shippers are able to avoid outgate charges as Dray Alliance drivers are able to retain possession of chassis, ensuring the equipment needed to reliably outgate shipments without delay is available. High dual transaction rates also help limit the amount of per diem fees shippers pay, as Dray Alliance is able to ingate shipments before partners incur any additional costs.
About Dray Alliance
Dray Alliance is a venture-backed startup that is focused on building a container trucking platform to deliver shipping containers from ports to warehouses. Its technology connects container shippers with a network of vetted truck drivers through a mobile app. By leveraging API integrations with the ports and data from the mobile app, Dray Alliance's platform allows container shippers to manage and track all container deliveries in a single web portal and make truckers more efficient. The company has raised a total of $55M in venture capital and working capital financing, and is already working with over one hundred enterprise customers, delivering thousands of containers a month. Steve Wen is the Co-founder and CEO of Dray Alliance, and was named to Forbes' 2022 30 under 30 list. Please visit drayalliance.com for more information.
Media Contact
Tyler Thornton
LeadCoverage
tyler@leadcoverage.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.