Increased Threats Toward Government Officials Compel Greater Protection Measures

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the number of threats against government officials has steadily increased. Until additional security measures are implemented, the immediate need to protect government officials remains. One solution involves the integration of safe rooms or safety pods in the buildings where officials work or congregate. National Safety Shelters' safety pods offer instant access to near-absolute protection, are assembled on-site and require no additional maintenance or operational costs.

Members of Congress continue to report adverse emotional reactions from the events of Jan. 6, 2021 (https://thefulcrum.us/Government/Congress/capitol-security), and incidents like the unauthorized leak of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court document continue to fan the flames of discontent which many officials fear may result in violence against justices and their families, as was recently witnessed with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

There are 535 members of Congress and 1,770 judges that comprise the United States Federal Government. At the state level, there are 50 governors plus 7,383 state legislators and approximately 30,000 state judges. Not everyone will agree with a judge's ruling or support the laws enacted at the local and federal levels. However, in the past five years, there have been more than 4,000 reports of threats to federal judges, including death threats. This is up 400% from previous years, with some of these threats ending in violence.

According to data provided by the Capitol Police, threats against members of Congress reached a record high in 2021. Although these continued threats affect both sides of the political spectrum, it has been 15 years since the last judicial security upgrade. Some judges are breaking with tradition and publicly calling on lawmakers to provide more protection for government officials.

Originally designed to protect students against security threats in the classroom, National Safety Shelters safety pods offer protection from violence-related acts without limiting the general public's access to government buildings, a prime goal of many elected officials [https://www.npr.org/2021/05/20/998535467/from-trauma-counselors-to-fencing-whats-in-the-house-passed-capitol-security-bill]. They are wheelchair accessible and can be adjusted to fit different sized rooms or spaces to protect from one to a dozen individuals or more, depending on the particular need. Their bolt-together design easily allows moving them to a new location at a later time, if necessary. The only moving component is the door, which virtually eliminates the need for costly maintenance, repairs or upgrades. Installation typically takes two to four hours, although this timeframe may vary depending on the size of the unit.

A unique feature of the safety pods offered by National Safety Shelters is the superior material used. Manufactured using a military-grade ballistic steel (MIL-DTL-46100) classified by the National Institute of Justice as Level III protection, these safety pods prevent penetration by handguns, shotguns, and high-powered semi-automatic rifles including the AR-15 and AK-47 assault rifles. This material is designed to ensure the safety of those it protects.

Natural ventilation ports ensure that occupants can safely remain inside until help arrives, and optional bullet-proof windows in the doors help prevent claustrophobia. National Safety Shelters' safety pods offer a centralized location for protection and access by law enforcement agencies or emergency medical personnel.

"Our safety shelters are made in the USA and are constructed with high-quality carefully-selected material that provides near-absolute protection and gives peace of mind," says Dennis Corrado, President of National Safety Shelters. "They are easy to install, can be adjusted to fit the available space, are moveable and most of all, they work. Plus, there are no operational or maintenance costs. They provide both protection and a sense of security without any long-term operating costs."

