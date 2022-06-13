Discount Print USA Announces Their Qualification of a Regulation A+ Public Stock Offering

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discount Print USA, Inc. DPUI today announced it has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list an exempt public stock offering using the Regulation A+ Tier 2 framework. Interested investors can go to Investor Relations - Discount Print USA for info and to begin the investment process.

Ronald Miller, President of Discount Print USA, stated, "With the recently announced increase in our quarterly revenues, combined with new business initiatives we have successfully launched, I am pleased to move forward with this Regulation A+ offering which allows investors to invest in Discount Print USA at this early stage of our company. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to accelerate the development and expansion of our business."

This Public Offering is a landmark event for the Discount Print USA and allows any individual 18 years or older to log onto Discount Print USA Public Offering website at Investor Relations - Discount Print USA where they may invest directly in DPUI through the purchase of freely tradable common stock of the Company. Investors may also review the offering circular and other securities filings on the Security and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov.

"I've been asked why we chose this type of public offering," continued Mr. Miller. "We value our relationships with customers, prospective customers, vendors, and partners, as such we strive for a deep connection where our financial interests are aligned and as a whole they should be entitled to own stock and participate in potential wealth creation over the long term."

About Discount Print USA

Discount Print USA, Inc. is a commercial printing management tech company that offers low priced printing services to a wide variety of businesses as well as individuals. The Company offers online, demand, digital, and offset printing services through a website geared towards major cities through a series of virtual offices. Discount Print USA, Inc. is a marketing company that provides printing services then outsources order completion and delivery direct to the customer. Additionally, being headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Discount Print USA, Inc. has developed a division which specializes in convention participants with printing services.

