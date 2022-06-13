Discount Print USA Announces Their Qualification of a Regulation A+ Public Stock Offering

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discount Print USA, Inc. DPUI today announced it has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list an exempt public stock offering using the Regulation A+ Tier 2 framework. Interested investors can go to Investor Relations - Discount Print USA for info and to begin the investment process.
Ronald Miller, President of Discount Print USA, stated, "With the recently announced increase in our quarterly revenues, combined with new business initiatives we have successfully launched, I am pleased to move forward with this Regulation A+ offering which allows investors to invest in Discount Print USA at this early stage of our company. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to accelerate the development and expansion of our business."
This Public Offering is a landmark event for the Discount Print USA and allows any individual 18 years or older to log onto Discount Print USA Public Offering website at Investor Relations - Discount Print USA where they may invest directly in DPUI through the purchase of freely tradable common stock of the Company. Investors may also review the offering circular and other securities filings on the Security and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov.
"I've been asked why we chose this type of public offering," continued Mr. Miller. "We value our relationships with customers, prospective customers, vendors, and partners, as such we strive for a deep connection where our financial interests are aligned and as a whole they should be entitled to own stock and participate in potential wealth creation over the long term."
About Discount Print USA
Discount Print USA, Inc. is a commercial printing management tech company that offers low priced printing services to a wide variety of businesses as well as individuals. The Company offers online, demand, digital, and offset printing services through a website geared towards major cities through a series of virtual offices. Discount Print USA, Inc. is a marketing company that provides printing services then outsources order completion and delivery direct to the customer. Additionally, being headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Discount Print USA, Inc. has developed a division which specializes in convention participants with printing services.
For additional information visit www.discountprintusa.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.
Investor Relations Contact
Andrew Barwicki
516-662-9461
andrew@barwicki.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.