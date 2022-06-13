GumGum Granted Two New Patents for Dynamic Overlay Ad-Insertion Within Video Streams

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GumGum , a contextual-first global digital advertising platform, today announced it has earned additional patents on ad-insertion technology for overlay ads (U.S. Patent No. 11,356,746 for ​"​Dynamic overlay video advertisement insertion​"​ and U.S. Patent No. 11,284,130 for "Dynamic insertion of content within live streaming video"). This new patented technology enables an automated, rather than manual, overlay ad-insertion process within video streams for ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free, ad supported streaming TV (FAST).



Overlay ad-insertions are not new in the CTV environment, but have always been a manual process. These two patents automate the insertion workflow by leveraging GumGum's SSAI software to create dynamic overlay inventory post-production for video streams, both on-demand and live video. Ad overlay inventory is inserted automatically into the tech stack creating a simple programmatic work flow that is scalable and more efficient.

"These patents build on the technology used in typical SSAI workflows, but what we've done is automate the use of SSAI for overlays ads which includes the determination of where to place ad markers, the process of combining ads with segments of the video stream, and ultimately replacing those segments," said patent co-inventor Ken Weiner and Chief Technology Officer at GumGum. "We also know overlay ads are extremely effective on channels like CTV, and these patents offer a time-saving, automated way for publishers to monetize overlay ads across video streams."

"Consumers today are increasingly rejecting TV ads—often ignoring them or skipping them outright—and we know that ad fatigue is a real issue, especially among Gen Z audiences," said Phil Schraeder, CEO of GumGum. "These patents offer advertisers the opportunity to have their ads contextually placed in a non-intrusive way in CTV environments. Instead of interrupting a viewing experience, an advertiser is able to add value and ensure that their message resonates with a consumer in the exact moment. Automated overlays should be a no-brainer for brands seeking to stay ahead of the curve to connect with CTV audiences."

The two patents are part of GumGum's larger efforts to continually offer proprietary, cutting-edge technology to the digital advertising landscape, and these patents will assist those looking to advance their reach by investing in overlay advertisements. More patent specifics are below:

Dynamic overlay video advertisement insertion : Systems and methods are described for server-side manipulation of underlying video content to dynamically place overlay content within a video stream where a viewer sees the ad content over or integrated within a portion of the base video content. A server may modify segments of the original video file to display overlay content over a portion of the original content, and a revised manifest file may be generated by the server and sent to a client device. The revised manifest file may cause a video player on the client device to present in sequence (a) a first original portion of the video, (b) a second portion of the video modified to include overlaid advertisement content or other overlay content within the second portion, followed by (c) a third original portion of the video.



Dynamic insertion of content within live streaming video : Systems and methods are described for server-side manipulation of underlying video content to dynamically place overlay content or other supplemental content within a live video stream by introducing a delay within the steam in a manner where the viewer sees the ad content over or integrated within a portion of the base video content.

A server may modify segments of the original video file to display overlay content over a portion of the original content or integrate within the original content, and revised manifest data may be generated by the server and sent to a client device for playback. The systems and methods may include introducing a delay in the live stream relative to its original source to provide time for server-side creation of replacement video portions that include overlay content or other supplemental content.



For more information, please reach out to pr@gumgum.com .