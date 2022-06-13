Sydney, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Niger-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
Aside from these difficulties, the sale to Zamani Com was also motivated by the poor market environment. However, shortly after the sale, Zamani Com began investing XOF31 billion to upgrade network infrastructure. This has enabled it to fast-track LTE deployment in many areas of the country.
With Niger having very poor fixed-line infrastructure, the mobile market accounts for most voice and data connections. Mobile broadband has been slow to develop thus far, withnetworkshaving been based on GSM and 3G. Thus so the impetus to develop LTE will go far to improving access speeds for consumers.
In addition, the new fibre networks connecting the country to Burkina Faso and Chad will help reduce wholesale prices, and so also the retail price paid by end-users.
Key developments:
- 15-year LTE licence awarded to Zamani Com,
- Orange Niger rebrands as Zamani Telecom, Maroc Telecom rebrands its African subsidiaries to Moov Africa;
- Regulator again fines the MNOs for poor QoS;
- World Bank provides $100 million to facilitate Niger's digital progress;
- Niger adopts free mobile roaming with other G5 Sahel countries;
- Airtel invests in fibre deployment from Zinder to Maimoujia;
- Report update includes the regulator's market report to Q4 2021, operator data to Q1 2022, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.
Companies covered in this report include:
Niger Telecom (Sonitel, SahelCom), Bharti Airtel (Airtel Niger), Zamani Telecom (Orange Niger), Atlantique Telecom, Moov, Maroc Telecom, Etisalat, African Development Bank.
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Niger-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.