Sophos Named Cybersecurity Company of the Year by Cyber Defense Magazine

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced it has been named Cybersecurity Company of the Year by Cyber Defense Magazine. It is an Editor's Choice winner in the publication's 10th annual Global InfoSec Awards, which honor worldwide industry innovators for their unique and compelling solutions and services.



"Cybercriminals are constantly changing their tactics, techniques and procedures to evade detection, and Sophos forensic evidence shows a 36% increase in attacker dwell time in 2021. The fact that attackers are lingering in victim environments for weeks on end – and far longer for smaller organizations – should serve as a wakeup call to businesses worldwide," said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products at Sophos. "Sophos is helping organizations detect intruders and neutralize threats throughout the attack chain before they cause damage, and we're honored to accept this award."

Sophos' comprehensive and integrated portfolio of solutions and managed services protects against ransomware and other advanced cyberthreats. Pillar offerings – including Sophos Intercept X, Sophos XDR, Sophos Firewall, Sophos ZTNA, and Sophos Cloud Security – are easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform. Customers can also choose to have them managed by Sophos MTR, a threat hunting, detection, investigation, and response service that provides a dedicated 24/7 security team to rapidly identify and neutralize sophisticated and complex threats.



Offerings are part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, where they share real-time threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized detection, protection and response. Working together, the solutions can better identify and quickly respond to active threats.



"Sophos embodies three major features we judges look for: understanding tomorrow's threats, today; providing cost-effective solutions; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.



Cyber Defense Magazine announced the winners at RSA Conference 2022. A full list of winners is available online at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, protecting more than 500,000 organizations and millions of consumers in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by threat intelligence, AI and machine learning from SophosLabs and SophosAI, Sophos delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services to secure users, networks and endpoints against ransomware, malware, exploits, phishing and the wide range of other cyberattacks. Sophos provides a single integrated cloud-based management console, Sophos Central – the centerpiece of an adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem that features a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity vendors. Sophos sells its products and services through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that InfoSec knowledge is power.

