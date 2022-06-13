IBN to Sponsor the Digital Assets: Exploring The Metaverse & Crypto Assets Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, June 23rd at 10 A.M. EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN, a multifaceted corporate communications organization engaged in connecting private and public companies to the investment community, announces its sponsorship of the Digital Assets: Exploring The Metaverse & Crypto Assets Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.



The event will consist of virtual panels with executive management from several public and private companies, moderated by Maxim Group Research Analysts. Areas of focus include: the impact of rising rates on the value of bitcoin and other digital assets, future market opportunities and development around collectables and gaming, emerging regulation around crypto assets and trading, as well as the application of NFTs and the metaverse to personal identity.

This conference will be live on M-Vest and is open to the online investment community. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

To reserve your seat, visit https://ibn.fm/2022MaximDigitalAssetsEvent.

Panel Topics

10:00 a.m. EDT – Exchanges Platform

11:00 a.m. EDT – Mining

12:00 p.m. EDT – Gaming & Metaverse

1:00 p.m. EDT – NFTs Platform

2:00 p.m. EDT – NFTs Creative

About IBN

InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN") is a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company utilized by both public and private companies to maximize investor awareness and recognition. IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 500+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners.

Through NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") and Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) press release enhancement solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions.

For more information, please visit www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

