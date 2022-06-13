New to The Street TV Announces Four Corporate Interviews Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, June 13, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV , a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #353, airing tonight, Monday, June 13, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.



1). Cryptocurrency – Fantom's FTM/USD ($FTM ) interview with Michael Kong, CEO and CIO.

2). Cryptocurrency – Epic Cash's ( CRYPTO: EPIC ) ( $EPIC ) interview with Mike Mumola, Impact Ambassador.

3). Healixa, Inc.'s EMOR interview with Ian Parker, CEO.

4). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s SWISF SKUR GDT interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

On New to The Street TV, a returning guest, Mr. Michael Kong, CEO/CIO of Fantom FTM/USD ($FTM), appears on tonight's show, talking in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace with TV Host Jane King. Michael explains Fantom's Layer-1 distribution ledger platform , enabling others to create their own crypto smart contract ecosystems. Fantom's success comes from the advanced technology platform that developers use to create a block and then put it into a chain. The newly created blockchain is 4-5X faster than other nodes, and its smart contract executions with the "Layer 1" platform are very efficient. With low "gas" fees and faster transactional times, Fantom continues to grow in end-users creating their unique platforms. With the growth comes needed talent; Michael talks to viewers about Professor Bernhard Scholz , from the University of Sydney, Australia, who joined the Company as Chief Research Officer. With years of experience in computer science, Dr. Scholz brings valuable insight into smart contract security and privacy attributes, a must as smart contracts become more widely accepted on the blockchain. As the Company continues to expand, end-users can expect more from Fantom in the future. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Fantom – https://fantom.foundation/ .

New to The Street TV, tonight, airs the interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio with Mike Mumola, the Impact Ambassador at Epic Cash ( CRYPTO: EPIC ) ( $EPIC ). Talking with TV Host Jane King, Mike explains Epic Cash's P2P electronic payment system, a decentralized digital currency platform free of commissions. The evolution of Bitcoin since its inception back in 2008, EPIC look at the positive attributes of $BTC and the lack of technological advantages needed. So, in 2019 the founders at Epic Cash looked at the technologies in place for cryptocurrency transactions and saw the opportunity to enhance the "Future of Money" evolution. While using the Mimblewimble protocol , EPIC provides a fully secure, decentralized platform, fully controlled by the end-users for payment transactions. Privacy is a key attribute, making all transactions private; not usually available on other decentralized and legacy centralized networks, which sometimes censor those whose practices seem to be contrary to the mindset of those operating these networks. Mike explains that the EPIC blockchain is only about 2.6 Gigabytes and compares it to the $BTC blockchain being over 380 Gigabytes; the EPIC blockchain ecosystem efficiency makes for better functionalities and transactional speeds. The blockchain allows for mining on cell phones which is usually not possible with other cryptocurrency mining activities, which require expensive hardware solutions. 1.8 billion people worldwide lack access to the modern global financial system, often referred to as the unbankable . The EPIC blockchain ecosystem is ideal for the unbankable because it can use any modern smartphone, allowing anyone with no special training, a "Click of a Button," to make a transaction and earn income through mining. Epic Cash, $EPIC, updated the Bitcoin standard through enhanced modern technologies that improve scalability, accessibility, and privacy – no one can interfere with a transaction. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Epic Cash – https://epic.tech/ .

On New to The Street TV tonight, Mr. Ian Parker, CEO, Healixa, Inc. EMOR, returns for his Nasdaq Marketplace in-studio interview with TV Host Jane King. The Company focuses on building and buying innovative and disruptive technology products and applications in the health, clean water, and green energy sectors. Ian talks about the Company's Global AquaDuct ™ Atmospheric Water Harvesting® (AWH®) product , a device that converts air into drinkable water. With a new manufacturing agreement with an entity in South Carolina, Healixa can produce the Global AquaDuct™ product in quantities necessary to meet expected demands. A small four sq. foot unit can provide 200 liters of water using a solar panel as the energy source. The unit uses its solar power to freeze water vapor and converts it into drinkable water. Ian explains that with a worldwide crisis in the availability of drinkable water, he sees and expects increased demand for units. A market indication revealed a potential $75M approximate sale of about 5000 units in South America. If the order occurs, these units could produce approximately 36 million liters of water annually. The worldwide market potential is in the billions, with three key categories of end-users, United Nations programs, military, and municipal water entities. The UN alone has water sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) objectives to be accomplished by 2030, and Ian explains that their unit fits perfectly within these objectives. The technology which simulates freezing air crystals that occurs naturally atop mountains is the patent-pending technology. Using the "Patent Cooperation Treaty," Healixa seeks patent protection in over 130 countries. Ian lets viewers know they would like to pursue a national stock listing in the future and is preparing the Company to become a fully reporting entity by filing audited statements in a US SEC registration. Healixa continues to fulfill and grow its fiduciary in corporate compliance and governance. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Healixa, Inc. – https://healixa.com/ .

Re-airing tonight on New to The Street TV is the in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . SWISF SKUR GDT. Alain talks with TV Host Jane King about the Company's newest encrypted product, "Chat-by-Invite." This new text message tool, available in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and most of Latin America and Europe, gives subscribers an utterly private chat. It works when the Sekur subscriber sends a text message to a recipient, and a link appears that opens into a private, secure platform hosted in Switzerland. Essentially, the chat occurs on the Swiss servers owned and controlled by Sekur Private Data, Ltd. Once the text message session completes, the text disappears. Hackers won't know about the transmission because of the highly encrypted military technology operating the product. There is no direct texting on open-source platforms, making them invulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. The SekurMail / SekurMessenger, SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. Sekur's "Chat-by-Invite" app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . This interview segment initially aired on May 15, 2022.

About Fantom FTM/USD ($FTM):

Fantom FTM/USD ($FTM) is a fast, scalable, and secure layer-1 EVM-compatible platform built on a permissionless aBFT consensus protocol. On Fantom, transactions are confirmed in seconds and cost just a few cents. Speed, low transaction costs, and high throughput make Fantom ideal for DeFi applications and real-world use-cases. Fantom provides higher scalability but at a lower price - https://fantom.fo u ndation/ .

About Epic Cash ( CRYPTO: EPIC ) ( $EPIC ):

Epic Cash ( CRYPTO: EPIC ) ( $EPIC ) aims to become the "decentralized digital silver," a medium of exchange counterpart to Bitcoin's recognized position as decentralized digital gold. By reintroducing lost fungibility on a much more energy-efficient and ecologically friendly hardware backbone, Epic Cash tilts the balance of power back in favor of individual users, starkly contrasting with recent centralizing trends. The combination of Bitcoin economics, game theory, and proven proof-of-work formula with the best of contemporary blockchain technology results in a trustless, immutable, decentralized currency (Epic) that is scalable, fungible, and protects the privacy of its users. The Epic Cash blockchain is open, public, borderless, and censorship-resistant. It preserves the privacy and wealth of its users and rewards those who deploy their hardware to support the network via mining. Every Epic is mined into existence via proof of work - https://epic.tech/ .

About Healixa, Inc. EMOR:

Healixa, Inc. EMOR, is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation, and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products - https://healixa.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT:

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

