GCM Grosvenor and Canoe Intelligence Announce New Technology Partnership to Drive Organizational Scale

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe"), a financial technology company powering alternative investment intelligence and GCM Grosvenor GCMG, a global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced a new partnership whereby GCM Grosvenor will implement Canoe's technology to automate its manager document data extraction processes and help drive scale and efficiency for the firm. Additionally, GCM Grosvenor is integrating Canoe technology in new ways to automate highly manual accounting workflows in the firm's investment processes.
"GCM Grosvenor is excited to partner with Canoe Intelligence as part of our broader efforts to leverage technology to deliver new and innovative solutions for our clients," said Eric Levin, Chief Technology Officer at GCM Grosvenor. "Canoe's industry-leading technology is a great fit for our data needs and automation-first workflow processes and will enable us to further scale and create efficiencies."
In a Canoe Client Spotlight, Mr. Levin discusses the firm's approach to technology implementation and the efficiencies experienced in recent years.
Canoe serves more than 175 alternative investment clients, who rely on Canoe to automate their document and data management processes. These 175+ innovative, global clients have scaled their complex data processes, systematized unruly document collection practices, and trust Canoe as their partner to power alternative investment intelligence.
"Similar to GCM Grosvenor, Canoe challenges the typical alternative investment workflow at every opportunity. This fundamental alignment between our organizations reinforces our partnership and leading-edge approach to harnessing data and technology," said Michael Muniz, Chief Revenue Officer and Partner at Canoe Intelligence. "We're thrilled to work with the GCM Grosvenor team to enable access to deeper datasets and implement solutions to help the firm manage their alternative data processes more efficiently. Together, we aim to elevate the practice of alternative investing for GPs, LPs and all market participants with more accuracy, efficiency, and connectivity."
About Canoe Intelligence
Canoe Intelligence redefines alternative investment data processes for hundreds of leading institutional investors, capital allocators, asset servicing firms and wealth managers. By combining industry expertise with the most sophisticated data capture technologies, Canoe's technology automates the highly frustrating, time-consuming, and costly manual workflows related to alternative investment document and data management, extraction, and delivery. With Canoe, clients can refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth, increase efficiency, and gain deeper access to their data. Canoe's AI-driven platform was developed in 2013 for Portage Partners LLC, a private investment firm. Learn more: www.canoeintelligence.com
About GCM Grosvenor
GCM Grosvenor GCMG is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $71 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 520 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.
