Benevis recruits global talent leader Gaile M. Omori to drive the people strategy for a mission-based, innovative, and patient-focused team

Atlanta, Ga., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental support organization (DSO) for practices focused on family dental care and orthodontics, today announced Gaile Omori has joined the Benevis executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

This executive role will oversee the development and execution of the company's people strategy and practice, including compensation, benefits, recruiting, training, talent development, diversity, and equity and inclusion initiatives. Based out of the company's national headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, Gaile will work closely with senior leadership across Benevis's national organization to ensure goals, policies and practices are aligned and people have opportunities to reach their full potential.

"People are the most important part of our business, and I am thrilled to have Gaile join our team and lead our human capital strategy," said Bryan Carey, Chief Executive Officer of Benevis. "Gaile brings experience driving best in class engagement, alignment, and benefits/total rewards programs. Her career working with successful, high quality, fast-growing, health care businesses brings both domain expertise and a network of resources to Benevis."

Omori was most recently with Caravel Autism Health where she led Human Resources for the multi-state, multi-location health care services organization. Her background includes developing people-centric organizations with a focus on growth and innovation. Omori brings 30+ years of experience, with much of her time spent in healthcare companies like Athletico Physical Therapy and Millennium Pharmacy Systems.

"I am excited to work for a mission-based organization that provides excellent care to underserved communities," said Omori.

Notably, with Omori's appointment, over half of the positions on the Benevis executive management team are held by women.



