Automotive Window Regulators Market to Hit USD 8 Billion at a CAGR of 5% by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Automotive Window Regulators Market Analysis by Type (automatic, semi-automatic, and manual), by Technology (single-arm, X-arm, and others), by Propulsion (ICE vehicle and electric vehicle), by Sales Channel (OEM and aftermarket), by Vehicle Type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), and Region - Forecast till 2027" valuation is poised to reach USD 8 Billion by 2027, registering an 5% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2020–2027).
Automotive Window Regulators Market Overview
The booming automobile industry, growing need for passenger cars in the emerging economies, advances in infrastructure, use of highest degree components in the new automobiles that has resulted in prolonged repair intervals as well as reduced failure will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.
Automotive Window Regulators Market Report Scope:
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 8 Billion
|CAGR
|5%
|Base Year
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2027
|Historical Data
|2018
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Type, Technology, Vehicle Type and Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)
|Key Vendors
|Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Valeo Service, SHIROKI, Grupo Antolin, Dura Automotive Systems, WONH Industries co, ltd., TRAC Auto Transmission, KUSTER Holding GmbH, Shanghai SIIC Transportation, HI-LEX Corporation, Inteva Products and Johnan Manufacturing Inc.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Booming Automobile Industry to offer Robust Opportunities
|Key Market Drivers
|Demand for High-Performance Cars with Comfort and Value-Added Features to Boost Automotive Window Regulator Market Growth
Get Free Sample PDF Brochure
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3628
Drivers
Demand for High-Performance Cars with Comfort and Value-Added Features to Boost Market Growth
The demand for high-performance cars with different comfort and value-added features will boost market growth over the forecast period. Power windows, for instance, have grown in popularity recently, turning standard equipment in almost every vehicle. Because window regulators are an essential component of power window systems, rising passenger vehicle adoption globally will drive market growth.
Lack of Skilled Operator to act as Market Restraint
The lack of skilled operator & low durability may act as market restraints over the forecast period.
High Price may act as Market Challenge
The high price of automotive window regulator may act as a market challenge over the forecast period.
Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Automotive Window Regulators Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-window-regulators-market-3628
Automotive Window Regulators Market Segments
The automotive window regulator market is bifurcated based on type, technology, propulsion, sales channel, and construction.
By type, automatic will lead the market over the forecast period. This is due to the functionality and lightweight nature of automated window regulators.
By technology, single-arm will dominate the market over the forecast period.
By propulsion, the automotive window regulator market is segmented into electric vehicle and ICE vehicle.
By sales channel, OEM will spearhead the market over the forecast period.
By construction, the cable type will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. The cable type segment is expected to exhibit increased market growth due to their compact size and lighter weight, which results in a fall in the total weight of the car, improving vehicle efficiency and lowering emissions.
By vehicle type, passenger cars will command the market over the forecast period. Passenger cars are expected to capture a large share of the market due to public use and a rapid increase in the sales of both compact as well as sub-compact cars. Passenger car manufacturers improve functionality and services in order to attract more customers.
Automotive Window Regulators Market Regional Analysis
APAC to Sway Automotive Window Regulator Market
Because of rising need for cars in emerging economies like India and China, Asia Pacific is expected to gain a significant market share. Furthermore, strengthening the economy and increasing end-user purchasing power in this region are expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the presence of major manufacturers in the region, such as Japan's Shiroki Corporation, Brose, Technico Industries, and Hi Lex, has contributed to increased product demand. Because of surge in sales of automobile in the region, the market share in this region is expected to account for a sizable portion of the global market by 2028.
Ask To Expert:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/3628
Growing acceptance of enhanced car safety systems in passenger vehicles and SUVs, such as one-touch comfort functions and other as well as convenience features, is a significant factor driving automotive window regulator sales in the region. China and India are vital markets for automakers due to their growing populations and increased demand for personal automobiles. Regional banks & financial institutions offer a variety of financing programs to the general public, making it easier for them to purchase a car. Due to the region's densely populated countries, Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the automotive window regulator market.
Some of the market's prominent trends include an increasing vehicle population in the Asia-Pacific region, the rising disposable income in various developing countries, & ongoing technological advances in automotive components. Because of growing demand for cars in emerging economies like India and China, Asia Pacific is expected to gain a significant market share. Furthermore, strengthening the economy and increasing end-user purchasing power in this region are expected to drive market growth.
Because of their growing populations and increased demand for personal vehicles, India and China are important markets for automakers. Furthermore, most banks and financial institutions offer various loan schemes, making it possible for people to own a car. These factors are likely to support APAC market growth. People in this region, on the other hand, are shifting towards power window regulators due to their improved functionality. This is expected to limit market growth in APAC.
Buy this Report:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3628
COVID-19 Analysis
Travel restrictions imposed by governing bodies around the world have had a significant impact on the need for the automobile window regulators in vehicles. Furthermore, semiconductor manufacturers reported price fluctuations, owing primarily to interrupted supply chain operations. Furthermore, the halt in development of self-driving cars has resulted in low need for automotive window regulators. Due to several delays and postponements of scheduled testing activities to monitor, analyze, present, and provide performance insights using various technologies like machine learning & data analytics, software development was temporarily halted. All of the factors that contributed to the disruption of supply chain operations influenced the prices of these systems, putting additional pressure on automotive manufacturers and OEMs.
Automotive Window Regulators Market Competitive Analysis
Dominant Key Players on Automotive Window Regulators Market Covered are:
- Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG
- Valeo Service
- SHIROKI
- Grupo Antolin
- Dura Automotive Systems
- WONH Industries co ltd.
- TRAC Auto Transmission
- KUSTER Holding GmbH
- Shanghai SIIC Transportation
- HI-LEX Corporation
- Inteva Products
- Johnan Manufacturing Inc.
Related Reports:
Automotive E-tailing Market Information Report by Vendor Type, by Components, by Vehicles and by Region - Global Forecast to 2030
Automotive Labels Market Research Report: Information, by Type, Material, Identification Technology, Printing Technology, Mechanism, Vehicle Type and Region- Forecast to 2027
Automotive Alloys Market Information Report by Type, by Application, by Vehicles and by Region - Global Forecast to 2030
About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.
Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.