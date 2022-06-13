TC Media Acquires ERPI (Éditions du renouveau pédagogique inc.) from Pearson

LONDON and MONTREAL, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearson PSON and TC Media, part of Transcontinental Inc. TCL, announce the sale of ERPI (‘Éditions du renouveau pédagogique inc.') by Pearson to TC Media. ERPI is a Québec educational publisher founded in Montréal in 1965 and acquired by Pearson in 1989.
"We are proud to acquire ERPI, a long-standing educational publisher," said Patrick Lutzy, President of TC Media. "This acquisition fits perfectly with our growth strategy as it complements TC Media's educational products offering, both print and digital, and provides an opportunity to further grow ERPI's brand alongside our brands such as Chenelière Éducation, Beauchemin and Modulo. I wish a very warm welcome to ERPI's team."
About Pearson
Learning is the most powerful force for change in the world. More than 20,000 Pearson employees deliver our products and services in nearly 200 countries, all working towards a common purpose – to help everyone achieve their potential through learning. We do that by providing high quality, digital content and learning experiences, as well as assessments and qualifications that help people build their skills and grow with the world around them. We are the world's leading learning company. Learn more at www.pearson.com
About TC Transcontinental
TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada's largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.
Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.
Transcontinental Inc. TCL, known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc
For information:
|For TC Media
|For Pearson
|Media
|Media
|Rosiane Tessier
|Joe Wiggins
|Advisor, Corporate Communications
|Manager Media/Public Relations
|TC Transcontinental
|Pearson
|450-271-8513
|joe.wiggins@pearson.com
|rosiane.tessier@tc.tc
|www.tc.tc
|Pierre-Olivier Herbert
|Vice President
|Financial Community
|Teneo
|Yan Lapointe
|514-944-4826
|Director, Investor Relations
|pierre.herbert@teneo.com
|TC Transcontinental
|514-954-3574
|yan.lapointe@tc.tc
|www.tc.tc
