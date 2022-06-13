Global Gaming Peripherals Market Expected to Exceed $14,396.40 Million, Rising at 9.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 [230-Pages] | Confirmed by Research Dive

New York, USA, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global gaming peripherals market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $14,396.40 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030. This report is an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.
Key Market Players
The report lists some of the foremost players operating in the global gaming peripherals market including
- Ducky
- Mad Catz
- Corsair
- Razer
- HyperX
- ZOWIE (BenQ)
- Cooler Master Technology Inc.
- SteelSeries
- Plantronics Inc.
- Logitech, and others.
The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/headsets range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in August 2021, Logitech G, leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, announced the Color Collection — a new series of colorful gaming accessories that differs from the traditional black-and-white norm. With this launch, Logitech G aims to grab a leading position in the global gaming peripherals market.
Factors Impacting the Gaming Peripherals Market Growth:
The key factors boosting the growth of the global gaming peripherals market is the rising adoption of e-sports and digital games and growing number of dedicated as well as casual gamers worldwide. Moreover, surging advancements in digital games such as integration of virtual reality, augmented reality, high-definition displays, and others are projected to open doors to rewarding opportunities for the growth of the market in the forecast period. However, high costs of gaming peripherals such as joysticks, keyboards, gaming mouse, and others is expected to hamper the market growth.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Gaming Peripherals Market:
The abrupt rise of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a moderate impact on the growth of the global gaming peripherals market. The implementation of lockdown restrictions during the pandemic has affected the manufacturing, production, and other processes of the gaming peripherals owing to shutdown of many manufacturing industries. However, there has been a massive surge in the adoption of e-games, as many people across the world started spending their time on digital entertainments, such as video games, during lockdown. This is boosting the market growth in the pandemic period.
The report segments the global gaming peripherals market into component, device type, connectivity type, end use, and region.
Headsets Sub-Segment to Observe Significant Growth
The headsets sub-segment of the component segment is anticipated to grab leading market share and hit $4,602.70 million during the forecast period. This growth is chiefly owing to the rising adoption of online games and increasing awareness about innovative multi-platform gaming headsets.
PC Sub-Segment to Experience Leading Growth
The PC sub-segment of the device type segment is anticipated to hold highest share of the market and surpass $8,345.40 million during the forecast period. This growth is chiefly owing to the rising adoption of gaming PCs, as they are usually integrated with high-end processor, overclocked processor, graphics processing unit (GPU), liquid cooling, and others, for upholding the interest and passion of gamers.
Wireless Sub-Segment to Perceive Rapid Growth
The wireless sub-segment of the connectivity type segment is anticipated to grow speedily by garnering $3,904.20 million in the forecast period. This growth is chiefly owing to the rising demand for wireless peripherals due to increasing advances by foremost players such as Logitech, Razor, Corsair, and others, to offer improved battery life and enhanced functionality to gaming peripherals.
Online Sub-Segment to Contribute the Market Growth
The online sub-segment of the end use segment is anticipated to grow rapidly and garner $8,407.90 million during the forecast period. This is chiefly because of the rising acceptance for online retailers like Flipkart, Amazon, and eBay, and growing usage of smartphones and other similar advanced devices by people worldwide.
North America Market to Observe Highest Growth
The report analyzes the global gaming peripherals market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region market is estimated to observe noteworthy growth and exceed $4,740.70 million in the forecast period. The growth of the region market is mainly because of the rising number of online gaming tournaments and widespread accessibility to internet services and adoption of smartphones, even among teenagers, in this region.
More about Gaming Peripherals Market:
- Global Gaming Peripherals Market to Rise at a CAGR of 9.9% and Surpass $14,396.40 Million by 2030, Owing to the Increasing Popularity of E-sports around the World
- Top 4 Gaming Peripherals That Provide the Ultimate Gaming Experience
