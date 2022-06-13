Marlin Plumbing Services Launch Same Day Service and 24/7 Support for Customers Who Need Urgent Plumbing Assistance in St. George

St George, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Plumbing Services is a leading team of plumbers based in St. George, Utah. Ranked as one of the best plumbing services in the city on Home Advisor and Angi, they've built up a strong reputation as fully licensed and certified, expert technicians.

Today, the team behind Marlin Plumbing Services are delighted to announce the launch of a same day service with 24/7 support. Customers who are in need of urgent assistance can call a dedicated phone number and receive speedy advice, and one of their professional technicians can attend residential and commercial properties the very same day.

The launch of the same day service comes off the back of continued success for the team who have managed to recruit top industry talent from in and around Utah. A growing demand for reliable, trusted plumbing support, regardless of the time of day, has resulted in Marlin Plumbing Services becoming a first port of call for many in the city.

Below, we outline the newly launched same service from Marlin Plumbing Services, and detail the types of jobs and issues the team can assistance with:

Plumbing catastrophes can arise day and night – and so can Marlin Plumbing Services, thanks to their new 24/7 support line and same day service

With growing demand for a 24/7 support across the city, the team's very best technicians have opted to install a 24-hour support phone line, ensuring that customers who have immediate issues can speak to a trained, expert hand, day or night.

Catering for both residential and commercial emergencies, thanks to the vast experience within the team, Marlin Plumbing Services in St. George can handle plumbing issues that range from the slightly irritating to the potentially dangerous. Their team are regularly called out to deal with everything from water heaters failing to sewer lines bursting.

To-date, the response to the same day service and 24/7 support line has been overwhelmingly positive. The team hope to retain their prestigious accolade as one of the best plumbing services in the city, and a successful launch and response to this service only enhances the likelihood of Marlin building on this strong reputation.

The support and services that customers can benefit from are wide ranging – covering everything from residential to commercial plumbing:

The emergency line has received calls from individuals who are in need of immediate support, and scenarios can range from a suspected gas leak or a burst pipe to clogged drains or extreme temperature levels.

However, the same day service applies to the large-majority of services provided by Marlin. Customers can call the team and enlist their help with any of the following:

Residential Plumbing

Commercial Plumbing

Water Heater Installation, Maintenance and Repair

Water Softener Installation, Maintenance and Repair

Water Filtration

Bathroom Plumbing

Drain Cleaning

Sewer Line Repair

Water Treatment System Installation, Maintenance and Repair

… and much more.

From leaky pipes and broken bathroom facilities to the installation of a modern water treatment system and everything in between, Marlin Plumbing Services LLC are confident that they can provide immediate advice and support.

As fully licensed and certified plumbers with glowing reviews, Marlin Plumbing Services believe that they are putting customers concerns at ease

When customers require 24/7 support or a same day service, individuals can feel nervous to call a team who they may not have made contact with before. However, Marlin have worked hard to ensure their team are fully licensed and certified, provide exceptional customer care, and work hard to retain their position as one of the best plumbing services in the city. They believe this is why so many feel confident when making the call to the 24/7 phone line.

Marlin Plumbing Services are one of the best plumbing services in St. George, Utah. Focused on doing things right, they aim to provide a plumbing service that their customers can truly rely and count on. Approved by hundreds of satisfied customers and now with same-day services and 24/7 support, they are the team to call for all residential and commercial plumbing needs in St. George: https://www.marlinplumbingservice.com/.

