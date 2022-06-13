Every Father Deserves Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ From Dickey's

Dallas, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treat your dad this year with a day off from being the grill master and let us take care of Father's Day with our BBQ menu! Dickey's Barbecue Pit makes it easy with its irresistible Legit. Texas. Barbecue™, conveniently available for same day carry out, curbside pickup, and FREE delivery!

From hickory pit-smoked meats to tempting southern style inspired sides, Dickey's is here to ‘cue your Father's Day wishes. Choose from a variety of hickory smoked competition style brisket, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, marinated BBQ chicken, smoked turkey breast, Kielbasa sausage, and more. ‘Cue up your meat plate with our authentic sides like mac and cheese, fried okra, creamy spinach, jalapeno beans, and more. Doesn't that just sound finger licking good? Plan ahead, so you too can enjoy the party. Besides, when was the last time anybody declined Texas style barbecue?

Some delicious options brought to you by the world's largest barbecue concept, include:

Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs – Available in 6, 9, 12, 18, and 24 pieces.

– Available in 6, 9, 12, 18, and 24 pieces. Dickey's Big Yellow Box Ribs & Wings Party Pack (Starting at $135) – A combination of 18 Ribs and 24 Wings, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Rolls, Barbecue Sauce, and ranch dressing. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

(Starting at $135) – A combination of 18 Ribs and 24 Wings, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Rolls, Barbecue Sauce, and ranch dressing. Pricing and participation may vary by location. Pit-Smoked Wings – Available in 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

– Available in 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24 pieces. Kids Eat Free Sunday – Receive a FREE Kid's Meal with code KEFOLO. *One Kid's Meal per check with a minimum $12 purchase. Available at participating Dickey's locations only. Kids 12 and under. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions.

"Dickey's will help keep everyone happy and stomachs filled this coming Father's Day as they're preoccupied with delicious Texas barbecue," said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "No matter your taste or flavor preference, we've got plenty of options to choose from, so call or go online today and we got you covered!"

Our Dickey's catering experts are licensed to grill, ready to smoke up some of the best barbecue you will ever get your hands on. Call Dickey's at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on Dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options made available to you. No matter the party, no matter the size, our natural born grillers got you covered this Father's Day holiday!

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

