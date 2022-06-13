GPOPlus+ Appointed Master Distributor for DEV Distribution

LAS VEGAS, NV and Irving, Texas , June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, a publicly traded company of diversified Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) uses the power of Group Purchasing to save businesses money, today announced that GPOPlus+ has been appointed as the Master Distributor of DEV Distribution, LLC dba DEV NutraProducts (DEV). The agreement became effective on June 8, 2022, and grants GPOX rights to sell and distribute all DEV Products with Most Favored Nations' pricing.

This is the first significant distribution agreement GPOX has entered into after announcing DISTRO+ , its distribution division, and GPO for specialty retailers. Additionally, this is GPOX's second major achievement in its growth strategy further expanding its footprint in the vitamin, nutraceutical, and hemp-derived CBD sectors.

DEV is a leading manufacturer of vitamin, supplement, and hemp-derived CBD gummies. DEV's main products are vegan-based all-natural flavored gummies infused with hemp-derived CBD, vitamins, and supplements; available in bulk, custom formulations, white label, and private label. DEV is expanding its offerings to include caramels and other infused candies. All products are high-quality, fully compliant, consistent, and professionally formulated using only the best natural ingredients.

DEV recently moved into a new state-of-the-art 27,000 sq ft production/manufacturing facility located in Irving, Texas, which will increase their monthly production to approx. 30,000,000 gummies per month, up from roughly 10,000,000 gummies per month in their previous location; GPOX was brought in to assist with selling the additional gummies.

Terms of the Master Distributor Agreement

Under the terms of this Master Distributor Agreement (the "Agreement"), DEV has appointed GPOX as its Master Distributor and granted GPOX "Most Favored Nations" pricing.

has appointed as its Master Distributor and granted "Most Favored Nations" pricing. GPOX 's appointment carries with it the obligation and responsibility for managing the entire sales process for all new customer sales including intaking orders, invoicing, processing orders, billing, payments, shipping, logistics, and customer service.

's appointment carries with it the obligation and responsibility for managing the entire sales process for all new customer sales including intaking orders, invoicing, processing orders, billing, payments, shipping, logistics, and customer service. GPOX will sell DEV's bulk gummies, custom formulations, white label gummies, and private labeled gummy Products through its CBD Group Purchasing Organization, cbdGPO , by generating sales through its existing network and establishing new relationships. Under its newly formed distribution division and GPO for specialty retailers, DISTRO+ , GPOX will increase sales of DEV's branded consumer packaged goods and ultimately GPOX house brands, by developing sales channels and distribution through its network of sub-distributors and wholesalers to specialty retailers. Additionally, to increase its customer base and generate high-margin sales, GPOX will develop direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce websites.

With this Agreement, DEV and GPOX (through cbdGPO and DISTRO+) are positioned to become one of the top distributors of specialty hemp-derived CBD, vitamin, and supplement gummies.

"We are very excited to partner with DEV and offer their safe and compliant high-quality products to our customers," said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX. Pojunis continued, "this partnership will give our customers access to the highest quality and best-tasting gummies on the market! With expected production to exceed 30,000,000 gummies per month, this will provide GPOX the ability and opportunity to become one of the nation's top distributors and/or manufacturers of hemp-derived CBD cannabinoids specialty gummies. One of the most attractive aspects of DEV is their adherence to compliance and consistency where many manufacturers fall short."

Chris Martin , a Managing Partner of DEV, said: "We are thrilled to appoint GPOX as our Master Distributor and are confident that this partnership will be extremely beneficial for both parties!" Martin continued, "We are excited to be part of a publicly traded company that is positioned for significant long term growth while at the same time increasing our global footprint and bringing our branded products to a larger consumer audience and welcoming GPOX's customers as new customers for DEV."

While DEV settles into its new facility, GPOX is updating and preparing all sales related materials for DEV Bulk Products which will be available on cbdGPO.com , and DEV's branded products will be on the new DISTRO+ ( https://distroplus.co/brands/deviate/ ) wholesale website scheduled to launch in the next few weeks.

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX and its GPOs: https://gpoplus.com/social .

Sign up for your FREE account on the GPOX Investor Relations Portal:

Once you Activate your GPOX Investor Account you will have immediate access to real time information available on GPOX. Sign up for alerts (email and SMS) to be the first to know about news, SEC Filings, Investor Events, updated Investor Presentations, and more: www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

About DEV Distribution, LLC

DEV Distribution, LLC, dba DEV NutraProducts ("DEV") is a leading manufacturer of vitamin and hemp-derived CBD gummies. DEV prides itself on delivering high-quality, fully compliant, and consistent products with transparent pricing. All active ingredients are Farm Bill compliant and all products are lab tested by third-party accredited labs to ensure the highest quality safe products.

DEV's main products are vegan-based all-natural flavored gummies infused with hemp-derived CBD, vitamins, and supplements; available in bulk, custom formulations, white label, and private label. DEV is expanding its offerings to include caramels and other infused candies. All products are professionally formulated using only the best natural ingredients.

For more information on DEVIATE, please visit https://distroplus.co/brands/deviate

For more information on Bulk Gummies, please visit https://cbdgpo.com

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX ) is a publicly traded company of diversified Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to save businesses money by activating the power of Group Purchasing and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, suppliers, and shareholders.

Our Mantra:

We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

- We the purchasing power of our Members. Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

- We leverage buying power to discounts. Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com . To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as "may," "will," "can" "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "seek," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "predict," "could," "intend," "target," "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Shareholder Success Team + Investor Relation Contacts:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

Attachment