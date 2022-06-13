Illegal Pete's Embraces Loyal Customers with Paytronix-Powered Program

New mobile app helps Mexican restaurant brand facilitate continued growth in online orders.

NEWTON, Mass., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, announced today that Illegal Pete's, a Colorado-based, fast-casual, Mexican restaurant and bar, has launched its new Paytronix-powered loyalty program, V.I. Pete's, which is supported by a mobile app also from Paytronix. The new loyalty program will help Illegal Pete's reward their best customers and learn more about their purchasing behavior, while ensuring that those same guests can interact with the brand in ways that suit them best.

Customers now have multiple ways to use the V.I. Pete's program. They can download the mobile app through the company's website, or they can use physical cards. The brand's points-based rewards program is simple, offering 10 Pete's Perks for every dollar spent. In addition to the points, the V.I. Pete's program includes rewards for registering, referrals, and birthdays.

The mobile app offers an easy way for guests to engage with the loyalty program while also giving Illegal Pete's complete control over the online ordering channel. Digital sales make up 30% of revenue and continue to grow. It also provides a single engagement point for customers to:

Check into their favorite location to earn points toward free food and drinks;

Order food for pick-up, curbside, or delivery; and

Read about upcoming deals and offerings.



"The launch of Illegal Pete's V.I. Pete's loyalty program is an opportunity to thank our customers, to get closer to them, and to give them more of what they love about our brand," said Pete Turner, founder and CEO, Illegal Pete's. "With 30% of our business due to digital sales, Illegal Pete's is offering the app as a way to streamline and accelerate the ordering process for our customers."

About Illegal Pete's

Illegal Pete's is a Colorado-based group of fast-casual "Mission Style" burrito restaurants that takes inspiration from burritos popularized in the Mission District of San Francisco and Mission Beach in Southern California. From loaded, Mission-style burritos to bowls, salads, nachos, quesadillas, and—of course—its signature queso, Illegal Pete's is all about handmade food crafted with responsibly-sourced, high-quality ingredients. Each location also has a full bar and a wide selection of local craft beer to keep the good times rolling.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 225 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix delivers artificial intelligence features that motivate increased visits and spending throughout the customer journey. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .