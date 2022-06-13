Blu Venture Investors Announces Closing of Its $25M Cyber Fund

VIENNA, Va., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blu Venture Investors Cyber GP, LLC, a private venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in the cybersecurity and technology industries, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its first fund, Blu Ventures Cyber Fund, LP (Cyber Fund I). The fund will close at just under $25M with commitments from 95 new and existing limited partners.
Blu Ventures first began supporting cybersecurity companies through small seed-round investments in 2011. Making small bets early and mentoring many of these companies as they transition to growth stage provides opportunities for the fund to participate in Series A+ investments. Blu also has a strong pipeline of companies within its ecosystem with opportunities to invest $1-$3M in high-performing, growth-stage cybersecurity and technology companies.
To date, Cyber Fund I closed three transactions representing $2.67 million or approximately 11% of total committed capital in the fund. These initial investments validate the fund's focus on helping companies scale and grow as they continue to solve the world's most difficult technology and cybersecurity challenges.
"We've doubled down on our technology and cybersecurity strategy and are excited to close this fund and make the first few investments," said Michael Sutton, Blu Ventures. "As technology takes on society's biggest challenges, these companies stand out as leaders in providing comprehensive and innovative solutions for customers of all sizes. We're thrilled to support them in their continued growth and success in the technology and cybersecurity space."
Blu Ventures supports its portfolio companies through mentorship, board roles, check-ins, meetings and events. Blu recently held the 4th annual Blu Cyber Summit on May 10 and May 11 in the Washington, D.C. area, which brought together leaders and innovators in the cybersecurity and deep tech space. Over 320 entrepreneurs, investors, and practitioners came together to hear and discuss macroeconomics impacting the industry, scaling your business, and insights regarding selling your products to the enterprise.
"Blu's Cyber Summit is an effective way to network with other start-ups, investors, and influencers in the space. It benefits not only Blu but also our partners, founders, and executives who are looking for a solution to their technology needs, raising funds, and learning how to effectively scale a business," mentioned Joe Callanan, Blu Ventures. "The cyber summit has become a must-attend event for cyber executives with opportunities to build relationships with the best minds in cyber."
Blu Ventures was founded in 2010 by former operators and employ their experience to help fund and mentor start-ups. As active investors, Blu draws from its extensive background from 28 partners and invests in companies with strong management teams, good traction, and disruptive technologies. Blu's process for an initial investment is rigorous with just 3% of the reviewed companies receiving funding annually.
About Blu Venture Investors
Founded in 2010, Blu Ventures has deployed over $97MM in capital to date in early-stage cyber and enterprise software firms. As a primary source venture capital firm, Blu's partners bring operator expertise across a variety of industries and an investment perspective closely aligned with entrepreneurs. For more information, visit https://bluventureinvestors.com.
Blu Ventures Contact:
Ben Ebenezer
