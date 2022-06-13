ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

by Globe Newswire
June 13, 2022 9:00 AM | 7 min read

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield BAMBAM today announced that all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares ("Class A Shares") and all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") were elected at the company's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2022 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the eight directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
M. Elyse Allan1,180,227,98899.466,420,8370.54
Angela F. Braly1,179,597,27399.417,051,5520.59
Janice Fukakusa1,177,393,62299.229,255,2030.78
Maureen Kempston Darkes1,131,339,97795.3455,308,8484.66
Frank J. McKenna1,054,226,18888.84132,422,63711.16
Hutham S. Olayan1,181,582,73899.575,066,0870.43
Seek Ngee Huat1,176,149,21699.1210,499,6090.88
Diana L. Taylor1,136,392,68895.7650,256,1374.24

Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 85,120 Class B Shares for each of the eight directors nominated for election by this shareholder class, namely Jeffrey M. Blidner, Jack L. Cockwell, Marcel R. Coutu, Bruce Flatt, Brian D. Lawson, Howard S. Marks, Rafael Miranda and Lord O'Donnell.

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company's annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Brookfield
Brookfield BAMBAM is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$725 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Media Investor Relations
Kerrie McHugh Linda Northwood
Tel: +1 212 618-3469 Tel: +1 416 359-8647
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Annual Meetings & Shareholder RightsPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.