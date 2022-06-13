KeyCity Capital Acquires Five Multifamily Properties

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyCity Capital has announced that it has purchased the Montgomery 5 Portfolio. The portfolio includes 894 units at five (5) separate multi-family properties located throughout Montgomery, Alabama.
"Investor excitement for this acquisition has been overwhelming," says Tie Lasater, Chief Executive Officer of KeyCity Capital. "Due to the high demand of investor interest and fulfillment of our current fund, KeyCity Capital has launched a new $100 million real estate fund."
KeyCity Capital will follow its proven investment strategy for the Montgomery 5 Portfolio to deliver high yield returns to participating investors. The planned stages include:
- Purchase with investor capital and 3-year IO bridge loan
- Rehab and reconstruction during the first 36 months
- Stabilization by the end of month 36
- Sale/refinance at the end of month 60
The latest fund is currently open to accredited investors only. For more information, visit www.keycitycapital.com.
About KeyCity Capital
KeyCity Capital is a world-class private equity and wealth acceleration firm. The firm serves accredited investors and high-net-worth individuals with comprehensive wealth strategies and attractive investments in the private investment industry. Through using proprietary tools, we develop a custom wealth approach that blends investment diversification with personalized tax, income, and savings plans. For more information, visit the KeyCity Capital website at www.keycitycapital.com.
_______________________
KeyCity Capital, LLC
1209 S White Chapel Blvd
Suite 180
Southlake, TX 76092
Tie Lasater
CEO
Phone: 817.912.1569
Email: info@keycitycapital.com
www.keycitycapital.com
