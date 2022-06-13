President of Lion Business Brokers Does Book for Charity

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sr. M&A Advisor & President of Lion Business Brokers, Joshua Carnes, co-authors "Business Selling Insights" where book proceeds will be donated to the Global Autism Project.

Royalties from the retail sales of "BUSINESS SELLING INSIGHTS: SPOTLIGHTING ON LEADING BUSINESS INTERMEDIARIES, BROKERS, AND M&A ADVISORS" (Amazon Link) are donated to the Global Autism Project where "autism knows no borders; fortunately neither do we."

The Global Autism Project 501(C)3 is a nonprofit organization that provides training to local individuals and evidence-based practices for individuals with autism. The Global Autism Project believes that every child has the ability to learn, and their potential should not be limited by geographical bounds.

Joshua takes a measured and analytical approach to Mergers and Acquisitions, armed with data and research that helps business owners reach the right audience of potential buyers. As President of the company, Joshua brings clients an impressive background in marketing and consulting; years of high-level strategic marketing experience helped prepare Joshua to lead Lion Business Brokers and its successful team of Mergers and Acquisition Advisors.

Selling a business is a life-changing moment for the seller — and the buyer. Joshua considers it an honor to be a trusted advisor in the journey of selling a business. Joshua is less interested in the number of clients Lion Business Brokers brings on, as he is in providing a superior level of customer service to the clients they have. Lion Business Brokers takes a team approach to everything it does with advisors working together to get the best outcome for clients.

Lion Business Brokers specializes in Business Sales | Business Valuations | Mergers & Acquisitions

Owners who are looking to sell their business engage with Lion Business Brokers because they are trusted mergers and acquisition advisors. If you are looking to sell your business, our business listing services benefit you by managing the listing process, advertising, and qualifying potential buyers. Having the LBB team represent you gives you access to a team that specializes in the marketing business in a way that will appeal to a larger base of qualified buyers. Our business broker services also provide you with the confidentiality you require in your business transactions by permitting us to market and interact with buyers that have gone through our screening process, which protects your anonymity.

After decades of analyzing and completing deals, debriefing with seller clients and acquisition teams, with multiple team members as recognized Industry Experts by the Business Brokerage Press and Certified Business Intermediaries through the International Business Brokers Association, we are comfortable stating that we know what it takes to get deals done.

For more information please reach out to:

Joshua Carnes, President | M&A Advisor

www.LionBusinessBrokers.com

800.525.3542 Ext 801

JCarnes@LionBusinessBrokers.com

