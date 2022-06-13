Accelus Announces Sales Leadership Appointments, Establishes U.S. East and West Sales Leaders

Lisa Jacobs promoted to serve as Vice President of Sales

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelus, a privately held medical technology company focused on accelerating the adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) as the standard of care in spine, today announced enhancements to its sales team with the promotion of Lisa Jacobs to Vice President of Sales, Jim Fox to East U.S. VP of Sales, and Jay Shellhammer to West U.S. VP of Sales.

"Lisa thoroughly embraces Accelus's vision of making minimally invasive surgery the standard of care in spine and improving the overall experience for surgeons, patients and facilities," said Chris Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of Accelus. "Lisa has a distinguished record of sales success, and she is focused on positioning the team to achieve our short-term company goals while also helping to maintain long-term sustainable growth for the company."

Jacobs joined Accelus, then Integrity Implants, in January 2020 as National Director of MIS. She previously held leadership positions at Joimax, Medacta, Zimmer Biomet and LDR. Jacobs holds a Bachelor of Science from Boston College and Master of Science from Northeastern University.

"Accelus has assembled an exceptional team of spine industry leaders who are already transforming spine surgery through our multidirectionally expandable implants and robotic navigation technology," Jacobs said. "I'm proud to have Jim Fox and Jay Shellhammer partner with me to help our sales team share our current product portfolio and pipeline with the goal of improving surgeon engagement and ultimately surgical outcomes for their patients."

Jim Fox joined Accelus, then Integrity Implants, as an Area Sales Director in August of 2019. Previously, he served in leadership positions for Benvenue Medical, Safe Passage Neuromonitoring, Biomet and Medtronic. Fox holds a Bachelor of Science in Sports Medicine/Athletic Training from Syracuse University.

Jay Shellhammer joined Accelus in August 2021 as an Area Sales Director and will now lead the Western U.S. sales team. He brings more than 20 years of extensive medical sales and leadership experience with Zimmer Biomet Spine, Stryker Spine, Ethicon and Intuitive Surgical.

"Jim and Jay are well-respected leaders within the industry, and their expertise, dedication and drive are second to none," Walsh said. "I look forward to the valuable contributions they will make in their expanded roles as we take Accelus to the next level."

About Accelus

Accelus is committed to accelerating minimally invasive spine surgery through its enabling technology with broad accessibility to previously underserved markets. Established in 2021 through the combination of Integrity Implants and Fusion Robotics, the company is focused on providing its proprietary Adaptive Geometry™ technology with pragmatic and economical navigation and robotic solutions with broad clinical use in spine surgery. Learn more at www.accelusinc.com.

