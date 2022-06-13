Li Lei Won the Luxury Lifestyle Fashion Blogger Award

Cannes, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Influencers Forum was recently held in Cannes, France -- an international event dedicated to bringing together Influencers and brands from around the World to collaborate across industries and sectors to share ideas, information and innovation.
Organized by the World Influencers and Bloggers Association, WIF aims to bring together the industry's brightest minds and most influential voices for a dialogue, and Li Lei, as a fashion icon in China, was also invited to attend the event.
WIBA is the event's global award, which recognizes the best thought leaders and bloggers from around the world.
There were 25 nominees worldwide, and only 10 won.
As the only Chinese, Li Lei was awarded the Luxury Lifestyle Fashion Blogger Award by the organizing committee and accepted the official interview.
As a new fashion talent born after 1995, Li Lei has a high popularity in the European and American fashion circles. With his steady and restrained hard photo style and steadfast and steady growth process, he has been unanimously recognized by the organizing committee and fashion circles.
