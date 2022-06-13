Tactical Resources Announces DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. RARE USREF ("Tactical Resources" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements (REE) that drive the green technologies of the future, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The Company's common shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Markets under the symbol "USREF."



DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

In addition to trading in the United States on the OTC Markets, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "RARE."

Company CEO, Ranjeet Sundher notes, "Today's news is an important milestone towards extending our market presence by delivering a more efficient method for the clearing and settlement of our common shares for U.S. investors."

About Tactical Resources Corp. RARE USREF

Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements (REE) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, which holds interests on the Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, the SAM property in Northern Saskatchewan, and the Peak Project in Texas. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE development potential. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

