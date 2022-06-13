5E Advanced Materials Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Microcap® Indexes

HIGHLIGHTS



FEAM stock selected for inclusion in the Russell 2000 ® , Russell 3000 ® , and Russell Microcap ® Indexes

HOUSTON, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM 5EA ("5E," "We," "Our," or the "Company") today announced that the Company's FEAM stock has been selected for inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index, Russell 3000® Index, and Russell Microcap® Index effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022.

Annual reconstitution of Russell U.S. indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 6, 2022, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately US $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. indexes.

Commenting on Inclusion in Russell Indexes, President and CEO, Mr Henri Tausch noted:

"We are pleased that 5E has been selected for inclusion in the Russell indexes as they represent some of the most widely cited indexes for U.S. companies. This inclusion is an important milestone for the Company as it increases our exposure to the broader investment community after a successful listing on the Nasdaq in March 2022 while maintaining a secondary listing on the ASX.

We look forward to working with Russell benchmarked investment managers, that comprise approximately US $12 trillion in assets, and hope to achieve other index inclusions as we progress our vision to become a global leader in critical materials – boron and lithium."

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM 5EA is an exploration stage company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of boron specialty and advanced materials, complemented by lithium production capabilities. Our mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, food production, and domestic security. We anticipate boron and lithium products will target applications in the fields of electric transportation, clean energy infrastructure such as solar and wind power, fertilizers, and domestic security. Our business strategy and objectives are to develop capabilities ranging from upstream extraction and product sales of boric acid, lithium carbonate and potentially other co-products, to downstream boron advanced material processing and development. Our business is based on our large domestic boron and lithium resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and we intend to leverage this asset once commercially operational to internally supply our proposed downstream advanced material development activities over time.

The information herein contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as described in securities legislation in Australia and other jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "may," "could," and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All forward-looking statements reflect a number of assumptions, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond the control of 5E, and which may cause actual results to be materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our limited operating history in the borates industry with no revenue from our properties; our need for substantial additional financing to execute our business plan and our ability to access capital and the financial markets; our status as an exploration stage company with no known mineral reserves and the inherent uncertainty in estimates of mineral resources; risks and uncertainties relating to the development of the Fort Cady project; risks related to the demand for end use applications that require borates and related minerals and compounds that we expect to produce; risks related to compliance with environmental and regulatory requirements; unanticipated costs or delays associated with our Small-Scale Boron Facility; and the completion and outcome of future technical and economic studies related to our project. For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, you should carefully review the risk factors and other disclosures in our amended Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 7, 2022, and our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 12, 2022. Additional risks are also disclosed by 5E in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) throughout the year, including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, as well as in its filings under the Australian Securities Exchange. Any forward-looking statements are given only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, 5E expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements. Additionally, 5E undertakes no obligation to comment on third party analyses or statements regarding 5E's actual or expected financial or operating results or its securities.

