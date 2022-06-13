Aptima Announces Latest Phase in Surface Training and Readiness Management System for U.S. Navy

ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support the US Navy's pursuit of a modern training environment that can better prepare and sustain Sailor proficiency across the Fleet, Aptima announces the latest delivery order for the Surface Training and Readiness Management System, or STRMS. Under contract with the Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), STRMS is a comprehensive tracking and training management system for assessing, monitoring, and reporting the readiness of Surface Warfighters.



STRMS will collect and synthesize Sailor performance and qualifications data from multiple data sources to provide commanders insight on fleet readiness at the individual, team, and unit levels. By marrying front-end data collection with other backend systems, STRMS will integrate with systems such as Aptima's SHIPMATE adaptive learning recommender and other training systems to remediate identified performance gaps and improve proficiency to maintain ship and fleet readiness.



"The move to new digital data systems is a key enabler for readiness," said Janet Spruill Senior Vice President of Government Programs for Aptima. "Commanders on the ship or at HQ will have dashboard insight on the ability of their Surface Warfighters to perform, with drill down ability to identify gaps. And just as importantly, this data will feed into adaptive and traditional training systems to fill those gaps and close the continuous performance improvement loop."

STRMS builds on Aptima's ongoing work with the SCSTC, where it previously delivered an adaptive learning system that helps drive My Navy Learning, an e-learning portal.

Adaptive learning, which provides customized, Sailor specific training based on Sailor on-the-job performance, marks a significant departure from traditional one-size-fits-all training. Enterprise scale personalized learning is a key component for Sailor 2025's Ready Relevant Learning, the Navy's model for delivering the right training at the right time throughout the Sailor's career.

"New AI-driven intelligent training systems are coming into their own but require putting reservoirs of data to use in meaningful ways to benefit learners and instructors, thus the importance of STRMS," said Terry Ritchie, STRMS Project Manager for Aptima. "We're now at a place technologically where we can aggregate data to create a total picture of Sailor competencies and turn simulators into smart trainers."

When fully implemented, STRMS will track and support tactical warfare competency for surface combatants across all mission areas for all Naval Surface Ships. It will also track individual career progression, milestones, and schoolhouse and shipboard data collection as part of the surface combatant training continuum for Ready Relevant Learning.

The digital transformation and shift from binders of paper-based training checklists and logbooks to more fluid real-time information will allow the creation of digitally built drill packages and training events tailored to specific performance needs, while ensuring competencies are maintained person to person, unit to unit, ship to ship.

In addition to Aptima, subcontract partners supporting STRMS include Eduworks and Progeny Systems Corporation.

In October 2022, Aptima will deploy a pilot version of STRMS that includes data collection, performance measurement, assessment, and data visualization. This version of STRMS will also include integration with SPOTLITE, Aptima's handheld observer-based measurement app for collecting shipboard performance data.

"The DoD is moving towards a model of rapid development and deployment where, like in industry, the latest available technologies get into the hands of Warfighters without lengthy lead times. STRMS represents how a complex ship-based performance tracking system can be engineered from a vision to fielding in 18 months," added Ritchie. "Credit goes to the numerous government and commercial players who've been collaborating and innovating together at the speed of technology for the need of naval operations."

About Aptima, Inc.

For more than 25 years, Aptima's mission has been to improve and optimize performance in mission-critical, technology-intensive settings.

