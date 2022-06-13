Surgical Microscopes Market Expands with Rising Number of Surgeries Globally, Notes TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global surgical microscopes market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031. The assessment focuses on providing crucial insights including key market segments in surgical microscopes.



Surgical microscopes manufacturers are focusing on the introduction innovative features and next-gen imaging modalities in their products. Hence, they are seen investing heavily in R&Ds. This factor is projected to play vital role in the global surgical microscopes market expansion during the forecast period.

Over the period of past few years, there has been a surge in the cases of urological disorders such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), end-stage renal disease (ESRD), bladder and prostate cancer, kidney and ureteral stones, and urinary incontinence. According to a study by Global Forum on Incontinence (GFI), approximately 400 million people (which is around 4-8% of the global population) were dealing with urinary incontinence in 2018. Moreover, the prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to rise in the forthcoming years due to increase in the number of obese populace, which is at higher risk factor for urinary incontinence. This factor, in turn, is prognosticated to drive the sales growth in the surgical microscopes market, notes a study by TMR.

Surgical Microscopes Market: Key Findings

Surgical interventions for safety as well as precise patient outcomes include advancements in the 3D modelling, computer-assisted simulation and procedures planning, and imaging. These advancements are gaining traction across the healthcare sector as they help physicians in timely decision on disease diagnosis and treatment plan for the same. Moreover, surgical interventions also help healthcare providers to decide if a surgery went as per the plan.

The incorporation of different technological advancements including image injection, 4K video, robotics, and advanced fluorescence-based digital processing has resulted into transformation of conventional surgical microscope into a highly sophisticated tool that offers advanced images and additional data that can assist surgeons in making informed decisions. Owing to this factor, the revenue of the surgical microscopes market is estimated to be reach at a value of over US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031.

Surgical Microscopes Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the number of the older population and surgical procedures across the globe is creating largest opportunity for the surgical microscopes market

Technological innovations in the healthcare infrastructure of several developed and developing nations and a surge in the need for high-speed diagnostics are driving the market growth

Surgical Microscopes Market: Regional Analysis

The surgical microscopes market in North America is projected to maintain its prominent position during the forecast period owing to many factors including the presence of leading market players and increasing investment by these players in R&Ds. Moreover, surge in cases of oncology and cardiovascular disorders, specifically in Canada and the U.S., is likely to help in the regional market growth during the forecast period.

The surgical microscope market in Europe is estimated to show profitable prospects in the forthcoming years owing to factors such as the existence of many key players and easy accessibility to skilled workforce in the region

Surgical Microscopes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Leica Microsystems (Subsidiary of Danaher)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

TOPCON CORPORATION

HAAG-STREIT GROUP (Metall Zug Group)

Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe Ltd.

Alcon

Optomic

Ecleris

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Seiler Instrument Inc.

Surgical Microscopes Market Segmentation

Product

On Casters

Wall & Ceiling Mounted

Application

ENT Surgery

Dentistry

Oncology

Neurosurgery

Ophthalmology

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries

Other Surgeries



End-user

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



