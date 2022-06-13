Surgical Microscopes Market Expands with Rising Number of Surgeries Globally, Notes TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global surgical microscopes market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031. The assessment focuses on providing crucial insights including key market segments in surgical microscopes.
Surgical microscopes manufacturers are focusing on the introduction innovative features and next-gen imaging modalities in their products. Hence, they are seen investing heavily in R&Ds. This factor is projected to play vital role in the global surgical microscopes market expansion during the forecast period.
Over the period of past few years, there has been a surge in the cases of urological disorders such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), end-stage renal disease (ESRD), bladder and prostate cancer, kidney and ureteral stones, and urinary incontinence. According to a study by Global Forum on Incontinence (GFI), approximately 400 million people (which is around 4-8% of the global population) were dealing with urinary incontinence in 2018. Moreover, the prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to rise in the forthcoming years due to increase in the number of obese populace, which is at higher risk factor for urinary incontinence. This factor, in turn, is prognosticated to drive the sales growth in the surgical microscopes market, notes a study by TMR.
Request Brochure of Surgical Microscopes Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23702
Surgical Microscopes Market: Key Findings
- Surgical interventions for safety as well as precise patient outcomes include advancements in the 3D modelling, computer-assisted simulation and procedures planning, and imaging. These advancements are gaining traction across the healthcare sector as they help physicians in timely decision on disease diagnosis and treatment plan for the same. Moreover, surgical interventions also help healthcare providers to decide if a surgery went as per the plan.
- The incorporation of different technological advancements including image injection, 4K video, robotics, and advanced fluorescence-based digital processing has resulted into transformation of conventional surgical microscope into a highly sophisticated tool that offers advanced images and additional data that can assist surgeons in making informed decisions. Owing to this factor, the revenue of the surgical microscopes market is estimated to be reach at a value of over US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031.
Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Microscopes Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=23702
Surgical Microscopes Market: Growth Boosters
- Surge in the number of the older population and surgical procedures across the globe is creating largest opportunity for the surgical microscopes market
- Technological innovations in the healthcare infrastructure of several developed and developing nations and a surge in the need for high-speed diagnostics are driving the market growth
Surgical Microscopes Market: Regional Analysis
- The surgical microscopes market in North America is projected to maintain its prominent position during the forecast period owing to many factors including the presence of leading market players and increasing investment by these players in R&Ds. Moreover, surge in cases of oncology and cardiovascular disorders, specifically in Canada and the U.S., is likely to help in the regional market growth during the forecast period.
- The surgical microscope market in Europe is estimated to show profitable prospects in the forthcoming years owing to factors such as the existence of many key players and easy accessibility to skilled workforce in the region
Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Surgical Microscopes Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23702
Surgical Microscopes Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Leica Microsystems (Subsidiary of Danaher)
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- TOPCON CORPORATION
- HAAG-STREIT GROUP (Metall Zug Group)
- Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe Ltd.
- Alcon
- Optomic
- Ecleris
- ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- Seiler Instrument Inc.
Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=23702
Surgical Microscopes Market Segmentation
Product
- On Casters
- Wall & Ceiling Mounted
Application
- ENT Surgery
- Dentistry
- Oncology
- Neurosurgery
- Ophthalmology
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries
- Other Surgeries
End-user
- Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Specialty Clinics
Regions Covered
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:
ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market: Increase in incidence of sports injuries, rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases, surge in patient burden suffering from anterior crucial ligament tear, and increase in demand for ACL reconstruction procedures are the major factors anticipated to drive the global ACL reconstruction procedures market during forecast period.
Dental Equipment Market: Rise in incidences of tooth decay and gum disorders, along with rise in dental procedures such as teeth whitening, cavity treatment, dental bonding, cosmetic dental implants, and cosmetic crown implants is fueling the demand of the dental equipment across the globe.
Neuroscience Market: Dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease, advancements in the field of neuro-technology and neuroscience, and surge in government funding and initiatives in neuroscience are the key factors projected to fuel the growth of the global neuroscience market during the forecast period.
Breast Reconstruction Market: Rise in prevalence of breast cancer, increase in number of breast reconstruction procedures, and surge in demand for acellular dermal matrix are projected to drive the global breast reconstruction market.
Digital Dentistry Materials & Systems Market: Technological advancements, rise in prevalence of dental diseases, and increase in geriatric population in need of dental surgeries are projected to propel the global market during the forecast period.
Endosurgery Devices Market: Technological advancements and increase in the number of surgeries are projected to be major drivers of the global endosurgery devices market during the forecast period. Technological advancements in endosurgery devices provide enhanced surgical options for bariatric and gynecology surgery applications
Surgery Tables Market: The global surgical tables market has benefited significantly from a rise in investments in the health care sector. Moreover, an emerging trend that has had a direct impact on the surgery tables market is the use of sophisticated surgical tables to support hybrid operating rooms.
Monopolar Electrosurgery Market: Rise in demand for cost-effective monopolar electrosurgery devices, especially in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil, owing to surge in number of laparoscopic surgeries being performed across the world is projected to drive the global monopolar electrosurgery market during the forecast period.
About Us
Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing market research reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact Us:
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.