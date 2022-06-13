Better Choice Promotes Robert Sauermann to Chief Operating Officer and Donald Young to Chief Sales Officer

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR (the "Company" or "Better Choice"), a pet health and wellness company, today announced the promotion of Robert Sauermann to Chief Operating Officer and Donald Young to Chief Sales Officer.



Rob Sauermann joined Better Choice Company in December 2019, concurrent with the acquisition of Halo, and currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Strategy & Finance for Better Choice. Prior to joining the Halo team full-time in October 2019 as its Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Sauermann served as an Investment Professional at Pegasus Capital Advisors. In that role, he also served on the board of Halo from 2017 through 2019, and led the successful restructuring and sale of the company to Better Choice. While at Pegasus, he deployed approximately $100 million of growth equity capital across various sectors, with a particular focus on animal health and wellness focused investments. Mr. Sauermann previously served on the boards of Organix Recycling, National Strategies, and currently serves on the board of SGV International. Mr. Sauermann began his career at Credit Suisse in New York. Mr. Sauermann is a graduate of Harvard College and holds a degree in Economics and Earth and Planetary Science.

Donald Young joined Better Choice Company with more than 30 years of experience leading the sales organizations of several prominent pet specialty pet food brands including The Nutro Company (Natural Choice, MAX, and Greenies Brands) and Merrick Pet Care, Inc. (Merrick, Backcountry, Purrfect Bistro and Fresh Kisses Brands). Following his success at The Nutro Company, Mr. Young led the turnaround and expansion of Merrick Pet Care's Pet Specialty business from 2010 – 2020, where he was directly responsible for growing the company from a niche brand to the #3 natural player in the pet specialty retail channel. Merrick Pet Care more than quadrupled its sales during this period, surpassing $500m in the process and ultimately leading to the sale of Merrick Pet Care to the Nestle Purina Company. Donald has also been recognized by his peers in the Pet Industry for his track record of success, winning numerous sales awards throughout his career including recognition as one of Pet Age Magazine's 2019 ICON Winners.

Michael Young, Chairman of the Board, commented, "On behalf of the entire Board we are proud to announce the well-deserved promotions of Rob and Donald to Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sales Officer respectively. Both have shown a true passion for the business and exceptional leadership since the first day they joined Better Choice. Both of their contributions have been invaluable to not only driving the growth of the business, but also creating a great company culture for our employees."

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take a nutrition-based approach to animal health and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and a focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet's health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused on providing sustainably and transparently sourced kibble and canned food derived from high quality animal proteins, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Company Contact:

Better Choice Company Inc.

Scott Lerner, CEO