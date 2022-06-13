Architectural Metal Coatings Industry worth $6.4 billion - Global Forecast To 2027

Chicago, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™ study, the Architectural Metal Coatings Market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6%, between 2022 and 2027 period. Environment-friendly characteristics, durability, and better aesthetic appearance are driving consumption in various applications.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing architectural metal coatings market. It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the rapid infrastructural activities in the region, driven by the availability of raw materials, low-cost labor, increasing trade relations with other regions, and private sector involvement in the architecture industry. The rising population and rapid urbanization in the emerging economies of the region also contribute significantly to the market growth.

The North American market for Architectural metal coatings is witnessing moderate growth. The US dominates the market in the region. Focus on better performance and aesthetics, new developments in coating processes, growing environmental awareness, and green mobility are the major factors that are driving the architectural metal coatings market in the region. Extensive R&D activities are encouraging the development of the architectural metal coatings market in North America. The construction industry's growth is expected to increase over the next five years because of the economic growth and the easing of trade tensions in the region. The growth in the industry is projected to recover from the impact of COVID-19 from 2022 onwards as the ongoing smart city projects and infrastructural investments are expected to add momentum to the North American construction industry.

Continuous developments in the architectural metal coatings market are expected to help the market grow. The companies are providing products which will serve various applications. New product launches have also helped companies enhance their product portfolio.

Key Market Players of Architectural Metal Coatings Market:

The Sherwin Williams Company (US),

PPG Industries, Inc. (US),

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands),

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), and

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan).

This research report categorizes the architectural metal coatings market based on Resin Type, Coil Coating Application, Extrusion Coating Application, and Region.

By Resin Type:



Polyester



Fluoropolymer



Polyurethane



Others

By Coil Coating Application:

Roofing & Cladding



Wall Panels & Facades



Fascia & Soffits



Others

By Extrusion Coating Application:

Curtain Walls



Store Front



Doors & Windows



Others

By Region:

Asia Pacific



Europe



North America



Middle East & Africa



South America

