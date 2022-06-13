New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896244/?utm_source=GNW
Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry Market to Reach US$3.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Predictive maintenance is proactive and is designed to increase reliability of machine and decrease their downtime. As competition in the manufacturing industry intensifies and the challenges for successful survival increase in magnitude, companies are focusing on improving their financial performance by scrutinizing closely the manufacturing reliability of their operations. Effective asset performance management is this regard represents an absolute necessity. Also strengthening the emphasis on asset management is the legislation of stringent workplace safety regulations. Occupational safety norms create the need for routine inspection of the condition of plant and manufacturing assets. As a subset of asset management, predictive maintenance (PdM) is forecast to benefit from the growing manufacturer investments in asset management systems and corporate wide implementation of asset management regimes. Maintenance is getting a notable makeover due to ongoing digital transformation, with the use of advanced data capturing and analytics tools leading to emergence of predictive maintenance. End-to-end integration of PdM with the entire lifecycle of the industrial plant is a key trend in vogue to enable the creation of more efficient workflows, elicit higher productivity and ensure better correlation of data among various sources.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.6% CAGR to reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.8% share of the global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry market. Predictive maintenance software accesses the plant`s big data to gain additional insights about the operating environment in the plant and other extraneous factors that influence machine operation. Maintenance and repair services are vital for the proper functioning of enterprise assets while being key to the continuity and effectiveness of business operations. The proliferating deployment of sensing systems and advanced digital technologies such as IoT, AI and Big Data will spur the momentum for predictive maintenance.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $409.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $634.8 Million by 2026
The Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$409.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$634.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$417.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Accenture Plc
Cisco Systems, Inc.
eMaint Enterprises
General Electric Company
Hitachi, Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Oracle Corporation
PTC, Inc
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Software AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Plant Asset Maintenance, the Cornerstone for Achieving
Excellence in Manufacturing Productivity
Why Migrate to Predictive Maintenance? What?s In It for Companies?
With Manufacturing Competitiveness Increasing by the Day, PdM
is the Right Step Forward Towards to Higher Value, Smart
Manufacturing: Global Manufacturing Competitiveness Index:
(10-100 Index Score) by Country for the Year 2021
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading in 2021 &
Beyond?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:
Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines
by Region as of October 2021
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
How the Manufacturing Industry Was Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
Pandemic Catalyzes Manufacturing Automation
After Biting the Dust in the Year 2020, the Manufacturing
Industry Makes a Gradual Comeback to Normalcy: Global
Manufacturing PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019, 2020
and 2021 (By Quarter)
Predictive Maintenance (PdM): Definition, Scope, Importance,
Benefits & Applications
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Age of Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Provides
the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth of Predictive
Maintenance
Here?s How the Rise of ?Predictive Analytics? Will Bring the
Concept of Predictive Maintenance to Fruition
Applications of Predictive Analytics Expand from Fraud
Detection, Personalized Marketing to Asset Management: Global
Investments in Predictive Analytics (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Recovery of the Global Manufacturing Industry from the 2020
Slump Bodes Well for Medium to Long-Term Growth of the
Predictive Maintenance Market
Importance of Industrial Digitization in Post Covid World to
Spur Transition from Preventive to Predictive Maintenance
Industry 4.0 Pushes Up the Effectiveness of Predictive Maintenance
What Does IIoT Mean for Predictive Maintenance?
Market to Witness Unconventional Growth as Effectiveness of
Predictive Analytics in Predicting Failure & Maintenance Event
Improves on the Back of IIoT: Global Breakdown of Investments
in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020,
2022, 2024, and 2026
Special Focus on Predictive Maintenance of Bearings
Sensors Remain a Critical Component of Predictive Maintenance
Data Communication Systems, the Backbone for Successful
Predictive Maintenance
5G to Turbocharge Predictive Maintenance Capabilities
Here?s How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Will Revolutionize
Predictive Maintenance
AI Embedded Sensors Vital for Real-Time Fault Detection &
Outsmarting Failure
Growing Investments in AI by Manufacturing Companies Will
Promote Innovative Uses of AI in Machine Condition Monitoring:
Global AI Investments in Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Harnessing the Power of Cloud Computing Remains Crucial for
Effective Predictive Maintenance
Moving to the Cloud is a Matter of Survival for Companies in
the 21st Century
Here?s How Cloud Can Make Predictive Maintenance More Effective &
Cheaper
What Has Blockchain to Offer for Predictive Maintenance?
Blockchain Rises like a Phoenix from the Ashes of Bitcoin
Here?s How Blockchain Can Advance Predictive Maintenance & Make
it More Accessible
As Blockchain Becomes a Mainstream Technology, Increasing
Investments Will be Sunk into the Technology for Enabling
Predictive Plant Maintenance: Global Opportunity for
Blockchain Technology (In US$ Billion) for Years 021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
Edge Computing Emerges to Enhance Performance of & Value
Created by Predictive Maintenance
The Rise of Edge Computing: A Review
Edge Computing Becomes Indispensable as Effective Predictive
Maintenance Needs Distributed Intelligence: Global Opportunity
for Edge Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
Here?s How Edge Computing Helps Unlock the Benefits of
Predictive Maintenance
Digital Twins & Predictive Maintenance: Made for Each Other?
Growing Popularity of Digital Twins Encourages Convergence of
the Technology With Predictive Maintenance: Global Digital
Twin Opportunity (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025
and 2027
Going Beyond Predictive: Developments in Prescriptive Analytics
Brings Prescriptive Maintenance Into the Spotlight as the
Future of Asset Management
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
