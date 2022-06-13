New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Warming Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896265/?utm_source=GNW

Global Patient Warming Devices Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026



Patient warming devices are routinely used in clinical settings to provide relief and help patients tolerate unintended loss of the body heat by maintaining the normal body temperature, resulting in low risk of complications and faster recovery. These devices are widely used by the medical staff to improve patient care during patient transfer and surgeries as well as deal with severely diseased or injured patients. Anesthetized patients and people with traumatic injuries hold high risk of developing hypothermia, a critical challenge owing to associated complications. Patient warming devices are an indispensable component of targeted temperature management, also termed as protective or therapeutic hypothermia. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Patient Warming Devices estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Surface Warming Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Intravascular Warming Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Patient Warming Devices market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $687.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $327.7 Million by 2026



The Patient Warming Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$687.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$327.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$351.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The market is receiving a major push from the prevalence of chronic conditions, especially oncology and cardiovascular ailments, coupled with increasing geriatric population. Continuous surge in aging population in developing regions like Europe and North America is expected to bolster the demand for patient warming devices. These devices are poised to garner considerable attention in the medical practice to ensure rewarming following surgeries and managing severely wounded people who are at high risk of developing hypothermia. Another prominent factor that is slated to boost global demand is the increasing number of blood transfusion procedures. The blood loss due to severe injuries and the immediate requirement for blood transfusion at the time of emergency surgery and treatment create the need to maintain the body temperature. In order to avoid complications during transfusion, hospitals are increasingly using blood warmers and fluids for bringing the temperature of blood to the body`s temperature. A sizeable fraction of heart bypass surgeries across countries rely on cooling-heating devices. These warming devices are anticipated to gain significant prominence in healthcare facilities for preventing hypothermia during surgical interventions.



Patient Warming Accessories Segment to Reach $666.3 Million by 2026



In the global Patient Warming Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$390.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$575.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$51.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked

as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019E to 2022F

Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US

in 2020

Fallout of Pandemic - Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries &

Extended Waiting Times

Amid the Hammering, Demand for Air-Free Patient Warming Devices

Rise for COVID-19 Infection Risk Environment Settings

Bruised by the Pandemic, Global Patient Warming Devices Market

to Pick Pace from 2021

Maintaining Body Temperature - Critical for Health and Well-

Being of Patient

Patient Warming Devices: Ensuring Relief, Coziness & Faster

Recovery for Patients

Perioperative Hypothermia

Maintaining Body Temperature in Patients

Forced Air Warming for Hypothermia

Intravascular Warming for Induced/Unintentional Hypothermia

Rising Number of Chronic Ailments & Surgeries Set to Galvanize

the Patient Warming Devices Market

Key Drivers Moving Patient Warming Devices Market toward Warm Mode

Surface Warming Devices: Primary Segment of Patient Warming

Devices Market

World Patient Warming Devices Market by Product Type (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Surface Warming

Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems, and Patient Warming

Accessories

Analysis by Application

World Patient Warming Devices Market by Application (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Acute Care,

Perioperative Care, New-born & Pediatric Care, and Other

Applications

Regional Analysis: North America Undertakes Commanding Position

in Patient Warming Devices Market

World Patient Warming Devices Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

Global Patient Warming Devices Market: Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and

Japan

Competitive Scenario: Patient Warming Devices Providers Tether

on Product Innovations to Expand Footprint

Recent Market Activity

Patient Warming Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &

2023

Growing Geriatric Population to Push the Market Ahead

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of

People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019 and 2030

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select

Countries: 2019

Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Widens Market Prospects

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Temperature Management

Systems

Growth in Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) (in %)

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018)

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select

Countries

Preoperative Forced-Air Warming System for Thoracoscopic

Surgery Patients

Effect of Perioperative Warming in Plastic Surgery Settings

Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand

High Incidence of Preterm Births Drives Demand in Neonatal ICUs

Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide Country

Total Preterm Births

Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US: 2010-2018

Forced-Air Warming Critical to Prevent Hypothermia

Both Active & Passive Warming Devices Make Gains

Technologically Innovations & Advancements



ASIA-PACIFIC



