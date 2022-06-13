With 6.5 % CAGR, Crafted Beer Market Size to Surpass US$ 266.3 Billion by 2030 | Soaring Demand for Different Varieties in Beers with Different Flavors Majorly Accelerating the Growth of the Market

Brooklyn, New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights has published a new report titled, "Crafted Beer Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030" analyzed by the Products (Brown Ale Craft Beer, Pale Ale Craft Beer, Porter Craft Beer, Stout Craft Beer, Pale Lager Craft Beer, Pilsner Craft Beer, Marzens Craft Beer, Bocks Craft Beer, Other Craft Beer Products), By Brewer (American Sour Craft Beer, Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer, Belgian Fruit Lambic Craft Beer, Flanders Red Ale Craft Beer, Belgian Gueuze Craft Beer), By Age Group (21–35 Years Old, 40–54 Years Old, 55 Years and Above), By Sales Channel (Microbreweries, Brewpubs, Contract Brewing Companies, Independent Regional Craft Brewing Companies) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2022 and 2030.
The crafted beer market is expected to reach at a value of US$ 266.3 Bn by 2030 end at a CAGR of 6.5%
Crafted Beer Introduction
Along with the progression of the millennial generation and their seeking something unique to try and experiment with, one can observe a transformation in the paradigm. Their preferences, comprising the alcohol alternatives, are on the basis of experiments and experience. Rather than ordinary strong beer, their taste buds seek something delicious, something more ‘premium.' And this is how craft beer has set a foothold in the industry.
‘Craft beer', unlike regular beer, can be defined as the beer manufactured in smaller batches with a specialized formula. The brewers of crafted beer majorly aim their attention more on the freshness and flavor of the drink. The soaring demand for different varieties of beers with different flavors along with the increased per capita income of the population all across the world is majorly accelerating the growth of the global crafted beer market.
According to the American Brewer Association (ABA), craft breweries are ‘independent', ‘small', and ‘traditional'. It is significant to note that the yearly manufacturing of 6 million barrels of beer or less, pertains to small craft breweries. In a general sense, when crafted beers are discussed, they are talking in reference to beers brewed by autonomously owned breweries that are not part of (or privately owned by) a large corporation. Crafted beer developed by a brewery in which ‘craftsmanship' is vital.
By the same token, the rising demand for luxurious and premium products, taking into account the higher costs of craft beer in comparison to regular beer, is further boosting the demand of crafted beer across the global markets. Attributing to this, the global crafted beer market is projected to witness major breakthroughs over the years.
Moreover, small breweries manufacture craft beer, which is a natural product developed with natural constituents obtained from indigenous resources. Thus, owing to the presence of indigenous resources in craft beer, it also includes several health perks. The increased health consciousness among the population is further estimated to propel the demand for crafted beer in the near future. Thus, the global crafted beer market is estimated to grow significantly in the following years.
Crafted Beer Market Segmentation
The global crafted beer market is segmented on the basis of product, brewer, age group, sales channel, and region.
By Product
Brown Ale Craft Beer
Pale Ale Craft Beer
Porter Craft Beer
Stout Craft Beer
Pale Lager Craft Beer
Pilsner Craft Beer
Marzens Craft Beer
Bocks Craft Beer
Other Craft Beer Products
By Brewer
American Sour Craft Beer
Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Belgian Fruit Lambic Craft Beer
Flanders Red Ale Craft Beer
Belgian Gueuze Craft Beer
By Age Group
21–35 Years Old
40–54 Years Old
55 Years and Above
By Sales Channel
Microbreweries
Brewpubs
Contract Brewing Companies
Independent Regional Craft Brewing Companies
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
Crafted Beer Market Key Players
Some of the key participating players in the global crafted beer market are:
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Heineken Holding N.V
Boston Beer Company Inc.
Molson Coors Brewing Co.
Duvel Moortgat NV
FIFCO USA
Bells Brewery Inc.
D.G Yuengling & Sons Inc.
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
Stone Brewing Co.
New Belgium Brewing Company
MillerCoors LLC
Mark Anthony Brands Inc.
Alaskan Brewing Company
About Reports and Insights:
Reports and Insights is one of the leading market research companies which offers syndicate and consulting research around the globe. At Reports and Insights, we adhere to the client's needs and regularly ponder to bring out more valuable and real outcomes for our customers. We are equipped with a strategically enhanced group of researchers and analysts that redefines and stabilizes the business polarity in different categorical dimensions of the market.
Neil Jonathan 1820 Avenue M, Brooklyn NY 11230, United States +1-(718) 312-8686 Find Us on Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/report-and-insights/
