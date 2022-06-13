NightHawk Biosciences Appoints Stephan Kutzer, Ph.D. as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Scorpion Biological Services

DURHAM, N.C., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NightHawk Biosciences NHWK, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced the appointment of Stephan Kutzer, Ph.D. as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Scorpion Biological Services. Dr. Kutzer currently serves on Scorpion's advisory board.



Dr. Kutzer brings more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, building and managing successful contract development and manufacturing organizations. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Alcami Corporation, a leading provider of development, analytical testing and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Prior to this, he served as President, Divisional CEO and Chief Operating Officer of the Pharma Biotech & Customer Manufacturing division of Lonza Group AG, a multinational manufacturing company for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, where he had full oversight of the division, which generated over $1.6 billion in annual sales. He also served as a member of the Executive Management Board of Lonza Group AG; President of Lonza Biologics Inc; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lonza Singapore Inc; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Teva-Lonza TL Biopharmaceuticals AG; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lonza Biologics plc.; and President and Chairman of Lonza Inc. Dr. Kutzer previously served as an Executive Director on the board of directors for the Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT). Dr. Kutzer earned a master's degree in Chemical and Process Engineering and a Ph.D. in Engineering Sciences from the Technical University of Munich, Germany.

Jeff Wolf, CEO of NightHawk and Chairman of Scorpion, commented, "Given the dynamic evolution of Scorpion and rapid progress with construction of our San Antonio and Manhattan, Kansas biomanufacturing facilities, we are delighted to welcome Stephan on board. Throughout his more than 25 years in the biomanufacturing space, Stephan has built and managed several successful contract development and global manufacturing organizations. We tapped Stephan from Scorpion's advisory board to lead Scorpion through its next phase of growth, and we believe his proven track record will be invaluable to our future success."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Kutzer stated, "This is an exciting time at Scorpion as we seek to build a robust and fully integrated CDMO. I am honored to have this opportunity and look forward to supporting Scorpion through this next phase of growth."

About Scorpion Biological Services

Scorpion Biological Services is a contract research, and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on cell- and gene-based therapies and large molecule biologics. Scorpion provides a broad array of clinical-scale biomanufacturing, analytical and R&D services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies from its San Antonio, Texas facilities. Scorpion also plans to offer commercial-scale biomanufacturing from its newly announced site in Manhattan, Kansas. Additional information is available at: https://www.scorpionbio.com/.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc.

NightHawk Biosciences is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new drugs from discovery through commercialization. The Company leverages its integrated ecosystem of subsidiaries to accelerate the development of novel therapies that arm the immune system, breaking through barriers that prolong traditional drug development. This empowers us to bring our ideas to life with efficient control, superior quality, and uncharacteristic agility.

For more information on the Company and is subsidiaries, please visit: www.nighthawkbio.com, and also follow us on Twitter.

