WETLAB Announces HIJACK Event to Take Attendees From Their Digital Realm to Physical in a New Human Experience

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WETLAB , a new experiential outfit created to conduct clinical trials exploring the boundaries of human pleasure, will host its first event called HIJACK.



The event takes place on Thursday, June 23, 2022, the final day of NFT.NYC . NFT.NYC is rooted in hype, drops, FOMO, and promises about the future of art and connection. Its satellite events are produced to support products and services that live online, and even further, theoretical products and services that don't yet exist. During a week of hopping from one event featuring artwork on screens, to another, WETLAB seeks to HIJACK its guests out of their digital realms and reconnect them with their bodies and senses.

You can register to attend on WETLAB.com via the online registration form . Admission is free for those who qualify and enroll.

WHEN: Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 10:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m. ET

WHERE: The exact location will be announced to accepted applicants on the morning of Thursday, June 23, 2022.

WHAT: HIJACK fuses tactual high art with high-fi audio, lighting, and experiential theater to provide a human antidote to a week of digital fatigue. An expansive warehouse in East Williamsburg will be transformed into a clean laboratory environment, where all attendees will be decontaminated and invited to participate in a range of treatments designed to jack them out of their phones and leave their virtual identities behind.

Curated music by legendary UK club pioneer Paul Woolford, Montreal rave sensation Martyn Bootyspoon, and local up-and-comers Lychee b2b and Ne/Re/A back-to-back, has been created to encourage face-to-face contact and human dancing. The physical build out will feature site specific installations by Pneuhouse , lighting by local institution NITEMIND , performances curated by Roll the Bones (former members of Sleep No More), and redacted for your sensory pleasure.

Complimentary cocktails and inebriants will be available to attendees.

WHY: WETLAB conducts clinical trials exploring the boundaries of human pleasure. WETLAB doesn't operate in the theoretical realm, the only way to make measurable progress is to test real human subjects in high stakes experiments, using completely novel technology.



There is only one KPI: The Human Connection Index (HCI).

The average human exhibits a daily HCI range from 2.6-7.8. See figure 1.0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Virtual Reality

Instagram YouTube Chat with friend

Sex Dancing+ MDMA

WETLAB

The human connection index charts human pleasure in correlation with genuine human connection. In the course of one's life, humans experience the outer ranges of the HCI. Living a simulated life in VR clocks lower figures, sex with a stranger at a party clocks higher figures.

Known science resolves the spectrum at 10.0 - WETLAB seeks to expand the boundaries to 11 and beyond.

MORE ABOUT THE HIJACK EXPERIENCE:

In the 21st century, human beings have lost touch with their humanity. Smartphones, social media, and FOMO have disrupted our pleasure balance. Too many people are jacked into their devices and not enough people are licking each other's faces.

HIJACK is an emergency pleasure protocol for WETLAB, implemented when the human connection index falls below a 2.6. If not corrected this will create catastrophic effects.

The Hijack Protocol was created to restore balance before it's too late.

As of Monday, June 13, 2022, The HIJACK protocol has never been activated.

WEDNESDAY: JUNE 8, 2022 - 12:16 - WARNING - WETLAB IS ON HIGH ALERT - NFT NYC HAS TRIGGERED A CODE ORANGE STATUS - AN INCREASE IN W3B HYPE & RECTANGULAR ATTENTION HAS POTENTIAL TO ACTIVATE THE HIJACK PROTOCOL

