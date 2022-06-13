Northpath Investments Closes on Sale/Leaseback of 500 & 540 White Plains Road in Tarrytown, NY

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northpath Investments ("Northpath") closed on a $26 million sale and partial leaseback of 500 & 540 White Plains Road (the "Property") in Tarrytown, NY. The majority of 500 White Plains Road, a Research & Development facility, was leased back by the seller, BASF Corporation.
500 & 540 White Plains Road is approximately 281,000 square feet of both office and R&D space, which was 52% leased at the time of sale, including BASF's leaseback, a lease with SunChemical at 500 White Plains Road, and a separate lease with Northwell Health in 540 White Plains Road. The property offers Northpath stable income from two investment grade credit tenants, while providing significant upside through the lease-up of the office space at 540 White Plains Road in addition to the remaining laboratory space at 500 White Plains Road.
"We are so excited about the opportunity to add BASF and Northwell Health to our portfolio of socially responsible, life science tenants" said Gershon Alexander, Principal of Northpath Investments.
Financing for Northpath was secured by Michael Klien of JLL while Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, and Travis Langer, of CBRE's Institutional Properties Group represented the seller, BASF Corporation.
About Northpath Investments
Northpath Investments is a privately held real estate investment firm headquartered in New York City. Northpath is focused on the acquisition, development, redevelopment and management of retail, industrial and office properties in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Northpath has an excellent track record in the ownership and management of real estate assets and seeks to create value for investors, partners, and the communities in which they work and live.
Contact: Danielle Gross
C: 917-202-4986
E: info@northpathinvestments.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.