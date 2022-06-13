Bulk of Electric Lawn Mower Market Revenue in North America Contributed by Robotic Ones, Holding Nearly 2/5th Revenue: Fact.MR Report

United States, Rockville MD, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Fact.MR forecasts the North America market for electric lawn mowers to flourish at a CAGR of 6.7% during the assessment period ranging from 2022-2032. As of 2022, a valuation of over US$ 5 Billion is anticipated for the market. Growth is attributed to the increasing construction of public gardens, commercial buildings, and landscaping services.



From 2017 to 2021, the market experienced a CAGR of 6.5%, closing at a market value of US$ 4.7 Billion. With people confined indoors through the worst phase of COVID-19, interest in recreational gardening and landscaping increased multifold, providing a window of growth opportunities. This interest has sustained in the post-pandemic era, prompting a flurry of innovations with regard to lawn mower design and technology.

Electric lawn mowers find enhanced usage in residential areas and golf courses, however, with the growing advancements, they are now being greatly used for professional landscaping purposes as well. Robotic electric lawn mowers are now being perceived owing to their remote controlling services through apps, and are being greatly used for huge lawns.

North America Electric Lawn Mower Historical Market Outlook (2017-2021) vs Growth Forecast (2022-2032)

The advent of GPS-equipped and remote-controlled lawn mowers have made gardening easier. The rise in consumer preferences over gardening activities, such as backyard beautification, landscaping, and backyard cookouts has created opportunities for the lawn mowers market.

To remain in sync with global demand for technological advancement, the manufacturers are focusing on business profitability by developing smart or robotic lawn mowers in the market.

The North American electric lawn mower market has been generating maximum revenue for electric lawn mower manufacturers for the past half-decade. Around 34% of the overall market valuation for electric lawn mowers was generated by North American countries in 2021 which is forecast to surpass a valuation of US$ 9.62 Billion by 2032 end, growing with a 6.7% CAGR.

Electric Lawn Mower business in the U.S is generating around 65.5% market share and is projected to grow with an exciting CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2032.

Key Segments Covered in the North America Electric Lawn Mower Industry Survey

North America Electric Lawn Mower Market by Product Type :



Ride-On Electric Lawn Mowers

Standard Ride-on Zero-turn Lawn Mowers Garden Mowers Walk-behind Electric Lawn Mowers Self-propelled Push Hover Robotic Electric Lawn Mowers



North America Electric Lawn Mower Market by Mower Blade Type:



Cylinder Blades Electric Lawn Mower

Mulching Blades Electric Lawn Mower Standard Blades Electric Lawn Mower Lifting Blades Electric Lawn Mower



North America Electric Lawn Mower Market by Cord Type :



Corded Electric Lawn Mower

Cordless Electric Lawn Mower



North America Electric Lawn Mower Market by End User :



Electric Lawn Mower for Residential Users

Electric Lawn Mower for Professional Landscaping Services Electric Lawn Mower for Golf Courses Electric Lawn Mower for Other End Users



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the North America electric lawn mowers market are witnessing enhanced competition in the market as the market has seen immense development in terms of innovation and advancement in technology.

In March 2021, Bosch developed the Indego S+ robotic lawnmower. With Indego S+ and the Bosch Smart Gardening app, the user gets the opportunity to manage their lawn remotely, either via the app or through voice control using Amazon Alexa.

In July 2020, Hitachi completed the merger of its joint venture power business unit with ABB Power Grids, known as Power India to gain momentum in the production of electric lawnmowers.

Key players in the North America Electric Lawn Mower Market

Wharton Hardware and Supply

Alaska Pacific Rental, LLC

Morrico Equipment LLC

Center de Camping d'Amos

Progressive Turf Equipment Inc.





Key Takeaways from North America Electric Lawn Mower Market Study

North America electric lawn mower market worth to reach US$ 9.62 Billion in 2032

By type, robotic electric lawn mowers leads the market, holding a 38% market share in 2022

Professional landscaping services to be valued at US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022, growing at 6.8% CAGR by 2032

U.S to be the dominant country in the North American landscape, capturing 65.5% of total revenue

North America accounted for over 1/3rd of the global electric lawn mower market in 2021





Fact. MR's Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 billion-plus data points, the team has analyzed the industrial goods division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

