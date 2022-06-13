Mullen Automotive, Inc. Investors: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Investors; The Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mullen overstates its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu; (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities; (4) Mullen overstates its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50 was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On April 6, 2022, during trading hours, market analyst Hindenburg Research released a report regarding the Company entitled "Mullen Automotive: Yet Another Fast Talking EV Hustle" which detailed several alleged issues with the Company.

On this news, Mullen's stock price fell $0.27 per share, or 10%, to close at $2.38 per share on April 7, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

