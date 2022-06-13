Hillstream BioPharma Announces Share Repurchase Program

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS ("Hillstream", the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1 million of the Company's common stock. The Company may purchase common stock on the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, in compliance with the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. As of March 31, 2022, Hillstream had approximately $11.1 million in cash and 11.4 million shares of common stock outstanding.

"We have demonstrated strong execution and as a result have seen significant advancement of our pipeline," said Randy Milby, Hillstream's Chief Executive Officer. The current market situation allows us to capture additional value for all investors through this measured buyback program. Our interests have always been, and continue to be aligned with our shareholders."

Share Repurchase Program

The timing, amount of shares repurchased and prices paid for the stock under this program will depend on market conditions as well as corporate and regulatory limitations, including blackout period restrictions. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream's most advanced candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD modulator, targeting a variety of solid tumors. The active drug in HSB-1216 was found to be efficacious in a clinical pilot study in Germany in devastating cancers, including triple negative breast cancer and epithelial carcinomas. Hillstream intends to start a clinical study with HSB-1216 in 2022 to expand upon the existing early clinical proof-of-concept. Hillstream uses Quatramer™, our proprietary tumor targeting platform, to enhance the uptake of HSB-1216 in the tumor microenvironment with an extended duration of action and minimal off-target toxicity. In addition, Trident Artificial Intelligence, Hillstream's artificial intelligence precision medicine platform, is used to identify biomarkers in our clinical programs to target a specific patient segment most likely to benefit. For more information, please visit www.hillstreambio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Hillstream's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Hillstream's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; dependence on key personnel; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Hillstream does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

