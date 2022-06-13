Generix Group Named in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) for the Fourth Consecutive Year

MONTREAL, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generix Group, a global provider of collaborative SaaS Software solutions for the Supply Chain, industrial, and retail ecosystems, announces having been listed for the 4th consecutive year in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. Generix Group's two WMS are recognized in the Gartner report.

They meet all the warehouse management needs of 3PLs, retailers and manufacturers; one thanks to its high adaptability and the other for its functional richness and its ability to operate warehouses integrating a very strong level of automation.

The Supply Chain sector has recently been facing new challenges that have led companies to challenge and reinvent themselves to remain competitive in their markets. Generix WMS solutions are key elements of the Generix Supply Chain Hub platform. They contribute to the operational excellence of its customers and help them meet today's challenges, providing them with the visibility and interoperability essential to the performance of their logistics operations.

The SOLOCHAIN WMS solution is highly adaptable to customer needs thanks to its mobile workflow, warehouse mapping and dashboards design. It also offers real integrated project management and documentation tool. The SOLOCHAIN WMS also includes an MES - Manufacturing Execution System - module that enables manufacturers to manage the supply chain edges of their warehouses or factories and to guarantee perfect traceability.

The Generix WMS solution offers a wide range of standard functions, based on a comprehensive background of projects carried out in many industries and geographies. The powerful functionalities of the core solution are complemented by high-value-added extended capabilities for companies wishing to set up a supply chain that is controlled and optimized from end to end: TMS - Transport Management System, OMS - Order Management System, YMS - Yard Management System, Collaboration and Visibility Platform, Analytics, and coming soon RMS - Resource Management System. This platform model improves the time-to-market and economic performance of solutions, helping Generix Group's customers avoid costly and time-consuming developments.

"We are proud to be named in the 2022 edition of Gartner's WMS Magic Quadrant. We are dedicated, in close collaboration with our customers, to continuously improving the functional richness of our solutions. Once again, this year, we continue to be recognized in an extremely competitive environment and maintain our position as a major player in the industry. As part of the Boost Together 2025 strategic plan, we are committed to further strengthening these investments, building on the agile transformation of our R&D organization. Our customers benefit from the expertise of our highly international and multidisciplinary teams, including our R&D office based in North America," points Isabelle BADOC, Product Marketing Director, Supply Chain Execution, Generix Group

You can access the full Gartner report by clicking here .

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a leading expert in the Collaborative Supply Chain with a presence in 60 countries. More than 6,000 companies around the world including Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, and Ferrero use its solutions. The group's 800 employees provide daily assistance to clients in the digital transformation of their supply chains. Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies provide an enhanced client experience. It connects companies to all their partners so together they can operate physical flows, digitize information flows, and collaboratively manage processes in real time. Generix Supply Chain Hub is intended for all players in the supply chain market: manufacturers, logistic service providers (3PL/4PL), and distributors.

Founded in 1990 in France, the company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, compartment B FR. To find out more www.generixgroup.com

