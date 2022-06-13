ARA Hires Erin Flanigan, P.E., PMP | Transportation Operations and Safety

Washington DC, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erin Flanigan, P.E., PMP has joined Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) as a principal for Transportation Operations and Safety. In this role, she will support clients nationwide in the advancement of transportation systems management and operations (TSMO), safety, emerging technologies, and infrastructure.

Flanigan joins ARA from another consulting firm where she served as vice president and Program Manager overseeing Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Office of Operations and Office of Safety contracts. With more than two decades of transportation planning and design experience, Flanigan brings a broad range of expertise in the areas of advanced transportation research, analysis, and emerging technology projects, with the last 12 years specifically concentrating on transportation systems management and operations (TSMO) and emerging technologies program development.

"Erin's relationships with transportation department leaders across the country and her in-depth understanding of the business trends in advancing transportation operations and technologies, combined with her ability to support solutions with clients, will be invaluable as we partner with our clients to deliver on critical infrastructure and operations programs and projects that will enhance and modernize the transportation network of the future," said Bill Vavrik, ARA Vice President, Transportation & Infrastructure Sector.

Among her many contributions, Flanigan has led TSMO planning and emerging technology efforts in Utah, Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Iowa, New York City, and Kansas as well as research projects on numerous FHWA, Transportation Research Board (TRB) National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP), American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and the second Strategic Highway Research Program (SHRP2) efforts.

Flanigan is a registered professional engineer and certified project management professional. She earned a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Science from the University of Texas at Austin.

ARA is an employee-owned engineering and science company that provides diverse technical solutions to problems of national importance. We have a broad range of technical expertise including transportation infrastructure, operations, and safety. ARA understands today's highway transportation engineering challenges and is able to provide innovative, cost-effective, and practical solutions that improve infrastructure technologies, as well as methodologies and processes needed to complete the innovation cycle.

Our world-class research and industry-leading technology deployment efforts cover all facets of infrastructure projects, including surface transportation research and development, pavement engineering and testing, pavement marking services, transportation asset management, traffic monitoring, geotechnical solutions, risk management, policy and planning, roadway safety, automated technologies, and innovating training solutions and technology deployment.

We help our public- and private-sector clients increase safety and efficiency, protect the environment, reduce project delays, and extend the life of transportation assets. These services are enhanced through a multidisciplinary, collaborative approach that combines technical expertise with education and marketing to deliver communications and training solutions that exceed expectations and save costs.

