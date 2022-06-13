'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' NFTs made a splash on Binance NFT

DOVER, DELAWARE, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Featuring the beloved characters of Pinkfong Wonderstar, the hit 3D animated series of The Pinkfong Company, the NFT characters in the mystery boxes sold during the Binance NFT Pre-sale and are made to enable P2E token mining within the game.
‘Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is a P2E classic arcade bubble shooter genre game developed by Day1 Entertainment that is based on the world-renowned Pinkfong Baby Shark IP of The Pinkfong Company. Day1 Entertainment signed a license agreement with The Pinkfong Company. It is a game that anyone can enjoy easily and fun with a simple and easy operation, and it is scheduled to be released in the global market in the first half of this year and will include a variety of game modes.
A BBF Inc. official said, "Through this sale, we were able to feel the power that the combination of Binance NFT and the Pinkfong Baby Shark IP brought to the industry. We plan to show our appreciation of the P2E and NFT community's interest in our game through releasing a variety of NFT series and an excellent gameplay experience very soon."
Meanwhile, 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is currently holding a Pre-Registration Event through the official Pre-Registration page (https://bbfpreregistration.io/) for global users. Those interested can find detailed information about the event on the website and through community channels.
BBF Inc.
BBF Inc. is a U.S.-based operating corporation that oversees the global operation and business of P2E game Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends.
Website:https://bubblefongnft.io/
Telegram:https://t.me/BubbleFongFriends
Twitter:https://twitter.com/bubblefonggame
BBFT INC contact at bubblefong.io
