Operational Security Solutions (OSS) a Featured Exhibitor at EXCEL 22

Premier Risk Management Company Setting Up Robust Schedule of Meetings to Showcase Product Offerings at the EXCEL 22 Annual Meeting and Convention in New York

FRESNO, CA, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Operational Security Solutions ("OSS"), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today that the Company will be exhibiting and taking meetings at the EXCEL 22 convention held at The Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing, NY. The event will be hosted by the New York Credit Union Association (NYCUA) and will take place from June 16-19.

OSS will be exhibiting at Booth #52 and setting up meetings with interested financial institutions and credit unions to walk through the company's product and solution-driven service offerings. To schedule a meeting with an OSS executive, visit www.opsecsolutions.us/conferences .

"Credit unions have a unique ability and opportunity to service high-risk industries that don't have access to federally insured banking, and their personalized approach to customer service with members truly sets them apart," said Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. "We look forward to connecting with credit union professionals and volunteers at EXCEL 22 this year to share how we can make it possible for them to break into these exciting new markets."

OSS intends to schedule meetings with both media and credit union professionals to discuss the banking industry's need to provide compliant financial services to high-risk industries that are currently unable to gain access to banking services.

EXCEL 22, NYCUA's annual meeting and convention provides an exciting opportunity for credit union professionals and volunteers to connect for four days of learning, sharing ideas and trends and networking. Topics of discussion will include lending strategies for credit unions, omnichannel experience, security for members and more.

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cannabis-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to-date. To learn more about OSS visit www.opsecsolutions.us .

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.