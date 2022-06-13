Let's Chill: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Innovation with Cold Brew Iced Tea Ready in a Flash

MONTRÉAL, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. DTEA, a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce the launch of their most innovative collection of cold brew teas for summer 2022. Brand new blends and accessories are available at all 18 DAVIDsTEA flagship stores across Canada, and online at davidstea.com .



DAVIDsTEA is diving into summer with the most innovative take on cold brew iced tea. While most loose leaf cold brew teas on the market take over 8 hours to infuse, DAVIDsTEA's are some of the quickest available—instead of their previous 1.5-hour steep time, their new Cold Brew Teas steep in only 10 minutes. Made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavouring, these specially developed blends are formulated to extract flavour very quickly resulting in a full-bodied cup that's lively and smooth with zero bitterness.

The brand's newest cold brew innovation is available in three fresh and fruity flavours: Strawberry Kiwi, Classic Lemon, and Peach Passionfruit. And for the first time ever, there are two formats to choose from: loose leaf tea and sachet tea bags. Since there's no need to use hot water, electricity or ice to brew these teas, they're perfect to enjoy anywhere, anytime.

"Cold brew tea is an amazing way to enjoy tea all summer long," said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. "Whether you're camping, at the park, or simply want a quick way to steep up a healthy, high-flavour beverage on the go, our super fast–steeping Cold Brew Collection is just a sip away!"

Introducing the Cold Brew Collection

Strawberry Kiwi (Green Tea) : Sweet strawberry with a kiwi crush. Relive your most treasured summer memories with this naturally flavoured green tea dripping in ripe strawberries and tart kiwi juice.





: Sweet strawberry with a kiwi crush. Relive your most treasured summer memories with this naturally flavoured green tea dripping in ripe strawberries and tart kiwi juice. Classic Lemon (Black Tea) : Lemon black tea is a classic for a reason—like your perfect pair of jean shorts, they never go out of style. Taste a perfect blend of sweet & crisp lemon that feels like a welcomed summer breeze on a hot and sunny day.





: Lemon black tea is a classic for a reason—like your perfect pair of jean shorts, they never go out of style. Taste a perfect blend of sweet & crisp lemon that feels like a welcomed summer breeze on a hot and sunny day. Peach Passionfruit (Herbal Tea) : Your summer pool parties will never be the same. Kick things up a notch with this caffeine-free cold brew bursting with juicy peach nectar and tropical passion fruit. Sip it all day… or all night.





: Your summer pool parties will never be the same. Kick things up a notch with this caffeine-free cold brew bursting with juicy peach nectar and tropical passion fruit. Sip it all day… or all night. 28 oz Cold Brew Bottle: Made from crystal clear borosilicate glass, this on-the-go bottle is designed specifically for brewing your tea… well… cold! Plus, it's plastic-free and comes with a removable strainer for easy cleaning. In just a few minutes, you're ready to sip and enjoy!



The Cold Brew Collection is available online at davidstea.com for Canadian and U.S. customers, or in-store at one of DAVIDsTEA's 18 flagship locations across Canada.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,500 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team's passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company's culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven "collections" with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f671757d-63cf-4fa5-b930-c64066d9069b